Searchspring Mid-Year Platform Upgrade Strengthens the Ecommerce Partner Ecosystem

This release includes upgrades to the Magento 2 connector, SMS product recommendations, and support for Google Analytics 4

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Searchspring, the global leader in ecommerce site search, product merchandising, and ecommerce personalization, today announced a comprehensive mid-year release which includes an upgraded connector to Magento 2, support for SMS product recommendations through Klaviyo, and support for Google Analytics 4 (GA4).

“The additions and updates not only continue to support the ongoing growth of the ecommerce ecosystem, but the changes also enable our clients to continue building and growing their businesses with Searchspring and create amazing shopping experiences,” said Alex Kombos, CEO of Searchspring. “This mid-year release is an exciting time for Searchspring as well as our clients and partners.”

Searchspring’s Magento 2 module is now officially Magento certified and available in the Adobe Commerce Marketplace. Merchants can securely install the connector directly from the marketplace to connect their product data with their Searchspring account. The connector has been certified by Magento and is available immediately.

The company has also added functionality to the existing Klaviyo integration. In addition to sending targeted and dynamic product recommendations to shoppers through email, merchants can now use the same integration to add product recommendations in text (SMS) messages.

Searchspring rebuilt its site reporting and merchandising tools to use the data and inputs from GA4. Merchants that are used to using Google data with Searchspring can continue doing so to understand the differences among shoppers that use site search and shoppers that do not.

“Our mid-year enhancements are a direct result of feedback from clients and partners,” said Suhas Gudihal, Chief Technology Officer at Searchspring. “Our product and development teams are laser focused on solving the most critical problems for our clients, specifically ensuring that the shopping experience is second-to-none.”



