Searchspring Listed by G2 as Both a Leader and High Performer for Ecommerce Merchandising and Personalization

Searchspring’s ecommerce search, merchandising, and personalization software ranks as an industry leader and high performer for fifth year in a row.

UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Searchspring, the global leader in ecommerce site search, product merchandising, and personalization, today announced that it has earned its ranking as “Leader” in the E-Commerce Search and E-Merchandising categories, as well as a “High Performer” in the Small Business E-Commerce Personalization and E-Commerce Merchandising categories in G2’s Grid® reports for Summer 2023. Searchspring also earned the “Users Love Us” recognition which is earned after collecting 20 reviews with an average rating of 4.0 stars.



Specifically, Searchspring received the following recognition in the G2 Summer Grid Reports:

Leader for “e-Merchandising,” “E-Commerce Search,” and “Mid-Market E-Merchandising,”

High Performer for “E-Commerce Personalization,” “Mid-Market E-Commerce Search,” “Small-Business E-Merchandising,” and “Small-Business E-Commerce Personalization”

“Users Love US!” for having more than 20 reviews of over four stars

“We are thrilled to be named as both a leader and a high-performer in the G2 Grid five years running,” said Doug Hooton, Chief Customer Officer at Searchspring. “This recognition is a testament to the relationships our award-winning success team builds with our clients as they deliver amazing shopping experiences using site search, merchandising, and personalization.”

G2 is the world’s largest B2B tech marketplace for software and services. G2’s reports use unique algorithms to calculate customer satisfaction and market presence scores based on user reviews. Searchspring’s high placement in these categories underscores how best-in-class ecommerce search, merchandising, and personalization helps provide amazing shopping experiences and increases conversion rates and revenue.

About Searchspring

Searchspring is the global leading ecommerce search and personalization platform that enables merchants with powerful, unique, proven product discovery and shopping experiences since 2007. Companies such as Chubbies, Arhaus, Mattel, Moen, Fabletics, Peet’s Coffee, SKIMS, and West Elm trust Searchspring to increase cart size, conversion, and repeat customers through enhanced search, merchandising, and personalization technology. Searchspring is a remote-first organization with offices globally including San Antonio, Denver, Colorado Springs, Portland, Toronto, Krakow, and Sydney. Learn more about Searchspring by visiting searchspring.com.

