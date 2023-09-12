Street Volkswagen of Amarillo Will Host Annual Car Show on Saturday
Street Volkswagen will host annual Volkswagen car show on Saturday, September 16, 2023 in continuation with the company’s 10 Year Anniversary Festivities.
We are thrilled and excited to be celebrating 10 years in the Panhandle and in Amarillo, we invite our great community to join us and celebrate with us.”AMARILLO, TEXAS, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Street Volkswagen of Amarillo will continue to celebrate their 10-Year Anniversary in the Panhandle with their 10th Annual Car Show on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Street Volkswagen of Amarillo located at 8707 Pilgrim Drive in Amarillo, Texas.
— John Luciano, Street Volkswagen Owner & General Manager
The celebrations at Street Volkswagen will begin at 10am and last until 3pm. This year Amarillo’s local award-winning artist, Lindsey Lane will be singing and celebrating with the company with a live performance. Joining the celebrations at Street Volkswagen will be Ruckus, from the Amarillo Sod Poodles.
“We are thrilled and excited to be celebrating 10 years in the Panhandle and in Amarillo,” Owner & General Manager at Street Volkswagen, John Luciano said. “We invite our great community to join us and celebrate with us.”
Local food trucks will be on site during lunchtime selling food. Food trucks include Pizza Nomad, ‘Dillos Burger Bus, Prissy’s Barbecue, Taqueria MTZ, Yum Yum Hibachi, Antojos Ice Cream Shop and Kettle Corn Cuties.
Although the official name of the car show is, “Calling All Slug Bugs,” anyone with any vehicle is invited to participate as there are over 20 different categories and trophies.
There is no cost to attend the car show, and this is a family-friendly event.
For more information about the car show please contact David Meraz at 806-350-8999 or email him at david.meraz@streetvw.com with your questions.
For more information about Street Volkswagen of Amarillo, visit the dealership at 8707 Pilgrim Drive in Amarillo, Texas. To chat with a live representative, visit www.streetvw.com or call 806-350-8999 to speak with someone directly.
Street Volkswagen of Amarillo opened in Amarillo, Texas in 2013 and has since been a valuable corporate citizen in the Texas Panhandle. They provide support to area nonprofit organizations such as Family Support Services, Young Life, United Way, the High Plains Food Bank, AAF-Amarillo, the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and many other organizations. For more information on Street Volkswagen of Amarillo please visit their website at www.streetvw.com or call them at 806.350.8999
David Meraz
Street Volkswagen of Amarillo
+1 806-350-8999
email us here
