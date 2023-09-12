Taiwanese, Vietnamese health tech companies eye collaboration

VIETNAM, September 12 -

HCM CITY — A visiting delegation of Taiwanese health tech businesses met with their Vietnamese counterparts to compare notes and seek tie-ups at the “2023 Wow!Taiwan Project – Health Tech Business Matchmaking” event held in HCM City on September 12.

Bùi Hoàng Yến, in charge of the southern working group of the Việt Nam Trade Promotion Agency, told the gathering: “The Ministry of Health has carried out a project on remote medical examination and treatment for the 2020-25 period which aims to strengthen the professional capacity of grassroots-level healthcare establishments as well as spread the professional knowledge of doctors from central-level hospitals across the country.

“This is an opportunity for businesses involved in high-tech medical equipment to serve medical examination and treatment and remote health monitoring.”

The event offers an opportunity for Taiwanese businesses to introduce new medical software, equipment and technology products, and would promote co-operation in technology transfer, outsourcing and distribution of medical devices such as smart information transmission solutions, comprehensive disease treatment, remote image diagnosis, home medical monitoring supplies, and remote health monitoring wearable devices, she said.

It would also help local firms find reliable suppliers, she said.

Chang Wen Chung, director of the commercial division at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in HCM City, said in recent years, with the gradual improvement of 5G infrastructure and internet growth, telemedicine had been able to achieve high transmission speeds and feasibility.

The industry had adopted advanced technologies to meet patients’ various medical needs, offered advanced telemedicine models, created a conductive environment for medical staff, and provided excellent auxiliary tools and systems for medical examination, treatment and rehabilitation, he said.

Taiwan had a big advantage in the medical sector since it had learned how to utilise its competitive advantages in technology and medicine to develop medical equipment to deliver better care and enhance people’s health, he said.

“We hope that through this business matchmaking we can not only demonstrate the capabilities of businesses in the industry, but also introduce telemedicine solutions and medical equipment and healthcare support equipment from Taiwan to businesses in Việt Nam, and expand co-operation between the two sides.”

Many memorandums of understanding were signed between Taiwanese and Vietnamese firms at the event.

It was organised by Taiwan’s Bureau of Foreign Trade in collaboration with the Export Promotion Centre in HCM City, and CRIF D&B Vietnam and implemented by the Commerce Development Research Institute. — VNS