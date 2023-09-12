Department on Aging to Host Caregiver Roundtable in Mount Carmel

ILLINOIS, September 12 - MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. - To gain insight into the needs and challenges of family caregivers in southeastern Illinois, the Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA), in partnership with the Southeastern Illinois Area Agency on Aging, is hosting a caregiver roundtable on Monday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m.





"Illinois' family caregivers are as diverse as the state as a whole, with different backgrounds, family dynamics, strengths, and access to resources," said IDoA Director Paula Basta. "We want to ensure IDoA is meeting their unique needs, helping caregivers manage their stress and balance other life responsibilities. I'm excited to continue our series of caregiver roundtables to hear from residents in every part of Illinois about how IDoA can more effectively support their caregiving journey."





"Feeling powerless as a care person is the number one contributor to burnout and depression," said Southeastern Illinois Area Agency on Aging Executive Director Shana Holmes. "Aging is here to help you navigate those uncharted waves of frustration, guilt, and loss of your own needs. We will empower you with options, hope, and encouragement. Allowing the powerless to have power to embrace even the small victories. Let us equip you in your labor of love."





Currently in Illinois, there are an estimated 1.5 million family caregivers providing an estimated 1.4 billion hours of care to family members during any given year. IDoA is hosting a series of regional roundtable discussions to hear directly from caregivers about the challenges they face and to explore strategies to strengthen support services, including counseling, respite, and care training for family members.





Area residents are invited to participate in the discussion on Monday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. at Wabash General Hospital, located at 1418 College Dr. in Mount Carmel. The event will take place in the board room across from the cafeteria.





Attendance is open to adults of all ages who provide some level of unpaid care to an aging parent, spouse, or other family member. Attendees' insights will help shape future policies and initiatives that address the specific concerns of family caregivers across Illinois.





To RSVP for the Sept. 25 caregiver roundtable, please contact Meaghan Hill at seiaoa.agingextracare@gmail.com. RSVPs are requested by Wednesday, Sept. 20 to ensure adequate arrangements for seating and materials.



