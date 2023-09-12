Submit Release
"Stolen Dough" Premieres at The SOHO International Film Festival, Unveiling the True Story of Stuffed Crust Pizza

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated film "Stolen Dough", (stolendough.com) directed by AFI Award Winner Stefano Da Frè and produced by Laura Pellegrini, in collaboration with the Russo Brothers National Film Forum, will have its first Manhattan public screening this Friday, September 15 at 1:30 PM ET. This exclusive event will take place at The SOHO International Film Festival located at Village East by Angelika, 181-189 2nd Ave. New York, NY 10003 (Corner of 15th Street).

"Stolen Dough" unveils the extraordinary journey of Anthony Mongiello, a young Italian American who, at the age of 18, invented Stuffed Crust Pizza, only to have his patent stolen by Pizza Hut. This is a true story of resilience. A gripping tale of the pursuit of justice, involving a staggering one-billion-dollar lawsuit.

The screening at the The SOHO International Film Festival marks an important milestone for "Stolen Dough" as it’s the first screening in NYC. Tickets for this event can be purchased in advance and will also be available for sale at the venue. Each seat is priced at $15. To secure a seat for this momentous occasion, please visit: https://tinyurl.com/32smaank

"From the moment we began our film festival circuit, it was our dream to be featured at the SOHO International Film Festival. This will mark the first time Stolen Dough will be brought to an audience in NYC that will see the director's cut of the film with an extra bonus scene - that has never aired before. We are thrilled.” said Stefano Da Frè, Director & Screenwriter of Stolen Dough.

The film's protagonist, Anthony "The Big Cheese" Mongiello (inventor of Stuffed Crust Pizza), shares his excitement, stating, "I can’t tell you how truly touched I am by the reception the film has received. To see my invention and my story of struggle resonate with audiences means more than I can say."

For inquiries or media interview requests, please contact:

Mark L. Goldman
Goldman McCormick PR, INC
+1 516-639-0988
markgoldman73@gmail.com

