Sarcoma Foundation of America to Present 2023 Vision of Hope Award to Jordan’s Dream Fund at Stand Up to Sarcoma Gala

DAMASCUS, MD, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA), an organization dedicated to increasing research and awareness for sarcoma, today announced that Jordan’s Dream Fund will be the recipient of the 2023 Vision of Hope Award during SFA’s Stand Up to Sarcoma Gala on September 19, 2023, in New York, N.Y. The Stand Up to Sarcoma Gala features extraordinary honorees, tributes to sarcoma cancer survivors and advocates, and recognizing important advances in science and research.

The SFA Vision of Hope Award is presented to a person or organization whose public or private actions have resulted in the advancement of care, treatment, or awareness for sarcoma patients. SFA is recognizing Jordan’s Dream Fund for its work in assisting sarcoma patients who wish to participate in clinical trials. The fund was established by the family of Jordan Singer who passed away from epithelioid sarcoma at the age of 28.

Jordan’s Dream Fund's mission is to help sarcoma patients realize better outcomes and live long, fulfilling lives. To this end, Jordan’s Dream Fund has partnered with SFA to create the “SFA Jordan’s Dream Fund for Clinical Trials.” This Fund, the only one of its kind in the sarcoma community, provides financial assistance with out-of-pocket expenses for people diagnosed with sarcoma who otherwise would not have access to clinical trials. Since its establishment in 2022, Jordan’s Dream Fund has distributed seven grants totaling up to $5,000 each to provide financial assistance to patients diagnosed with sarcoma.

“Jordan’s Dream Fund for Clinical Trials has helped bridge the financial gap for a number of sarcoma patients and allowed them to take part in clinical trials that may improve their treatment options,” says Brandi Felser, SFA Chief Executive Officer. “The Fund is making significant strides in opening the doors to the clinical trials arena for many who might not otherwise be able to afford to participate.”

The Stand Up to Sarcoma Gala is a flagship event for the Sarcoma Foundation of America and best highlights the mission of the organization. Net proceeds from the event will benefit the 2023 research and patient education programs, funding sarcoma research grants and educating patients about novel therapies and empowering them to be better advocates for their care.

About the Sarcoma Foundation of America

The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization, is an advocate for increased research to find new and better therapies with which to treat patients with sarcoma. The organization raises money to privately fund grants for sarcoma researchers and conducts education and advocacy efforts on behalf of sarcoma patients. For more information, please visit www.curesarcoma.org.

About Sarcoma

Sarcoma is a rare cancer in adults (1 percent of all adult cancers) but rather prevalent in children (about 15% of all childhood cancers). At any one time, 200,000 patients and their families are struggling with sarcoma. Every year, nearly 17,370 new cases are diagnosed and more than 7,280 people die from the disease.