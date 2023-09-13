MentorAPM Expands GIS Compatibility with MapViews Software Upgrade
Official launch and live demo will take place at WEFTEC
This upgrade democratizes the configuration of map views so work order status, asset updates and changes can be visualized together in real time by anyone.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES , September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading-edge intelligent asset management software solution MentorAPM™ today announced the latest improvements to its ESRI GIS integration capabilities with MapViews, a new tool allowing systems to visualize changes and updates to GIS asset features before application. The MentorAPM team will showcase the software’s new capability at the upcoming Water Environment Federation's Technical Exhibition and Conference (WEFTEC) from Sept. 30 through Oct. 4, 2023.
— John Clow, MentorAPM co-founder and COO
“The MentorAPM team is fine tuning and implementing new innovations to our software everyday, and we’re particularly excited about this latest update,” said John Clow, MentorAPM co-founder and COO. “The map viewing capabilities we’ve added allow different business units to display and stylize spatial data with work data without waiting for their GIS experts, who often have large backlogs of work and reports requests. In a sense, this upgrade democratizes the configuration of map views so work order status, asset updates and changes can be visualized together in real time by anyone.”
The new MapViews capability integrates with the end user’s ESRI GIS database and displays the information within the platform, enabling any team including operations, maintenance and capital planning to view changes to GIS asset features before they are applied to the system. It also facilitates progress monitoring and tracking of network management programs like valve turning, lead replacement, and hydrant flushing.
“GIS mapping is a critical tool for any system and has been an essential part of the MentorAPM platform from the beginning,” continued Clow. “This new level of GIS visibility and reporting will further empower utilities to optimize operation, maximize asset value, and make informed capital investment decisions.”
MentorAPM will conduct live demonstrations of the new MapViews feature at WEFTEC in booth 4516. Please reach out to MentorAPM Marketing Director Jennifer Zach at jennifer@mentorapm.com to schedule a meeting, request a demo, or learn more about the company.
About MentorAPM
MentorAPM is a leading-edge asset management software solution, powered by more than 50 years of experience with asset-intensive industries and utilities to help end users connect plant and network assets, workforce, and data in a single solution. Founded in 2017 by industry veterans Tacoma Zach and John Clow, MentorAPM uniquely delivers effective asset management by equipping organizations with vital tools to identify, prioritize, and fortify critical infrastructure while simplifying and streamlining the decision-making process. The cloud-based suite includes a central CMMS integrated with powerful Asset Performance Management and risk-based decision support – all built on a foundation of asset management best practices that inform the right asset strategies.
Greer Hackett
Boeh Agency
greer@boehagency.com