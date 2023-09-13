Weighted Blankets Celebrate Their 25 Year Birthday

The Blanket That Hugs You Back

Over That Time, Weighted Blankets Have Gone From OT Niche To Mass Market Phenomenon

From that point on, we knew we had something viable, and we began working with occupational therapists to get the word out. They’ve been our partners ever since.” — Keith Zivalich

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 13, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- When Keith Zivalich first came up with the concept of a weighted blanket, he envisioned it would be ‘ the blanket that hugs you back .’ The idea of a weighted blanket, however, proved counter-intuitive. “Why would anybody want to add weight to a blanket, was the feedback I most often received,” said Mr. Zivalich.It wasn’t until his wife made a prototype and gave one to a special education teacher working with disabled children that the benefits of a weighted blanket were immediately understood. The proprioceptive input from the weighted blanket had a naturally calming effect on the children. “From that point on, we knew we had something viable, and we began working with occupational therapists to get the word out,” Mr. Zivalich said. “They’ve been our partners ever since.”Mr. Zivalich sold his first weighted blanket, a 24x30-inch, 4 pound mini-blanket for $20 on December 8, 1998. 25 years later, his weighted blanket idea has become a mass market phenomenon, with global sales of all weighted blankets projected to reach over $1.2 billion in 2026 . But for Keith, success is mostly measured in the number of people his idea has helped. And he knows he is helping people because he talks to them every day.According to Mr. Zivalich, “When someone calls or emails us with a question, I’ll often answer the call or respond to the email myself. I talk to our customers regularly.” Keith goes on to share, “The most gratifying calls are from our customers who reach out just to let us know how much their weighted blanket has help them feel more calm and more relaxed. Even after all these years, that never gets old."25 years after creating a much loved sleep companion, making weighted blankets for the world still brings Mr. Zivalich so much joy. “I wake up every morning eager to go to work and give the world a much needed hug,” he says.The Magic Weighted Blanket – the original weighted blanket – is the blanket that hugs you back. These machine washable and dryer friendly - made in the USA – weighted blankets promote better sleep while reducing stress, and have gone on to inspire a global sleep revolution.

A message from Keith Zivalich, the inventor of the weighted blanket.