27th Annual "Dunn's Run" Brings Thousands of Runners to South Florida to Benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County
Deerfield Beach plays host to Annual 5K and 5-Mile Walks and Runs to kick-off the running season and benefit thousands of local kids throughout Broward County
What Jim Dunn did, and what the Dunn Family continues to do for our Club members is nothing short of amazing. Events like this makes such a difference in the lives of so many young people.”DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Thousands of runners will converge on South Florida for the 27th Annual “Dunn’s Run” on Sunday, October 1, 2023—all to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County. Founded by the late business and community leader Jim Dunn of J.R. Dunn Jewelers, “Dunn’s Run” has raised millions of dollars for the charity, which serves thousands of at-risk kids, through its 13 Clubs across Broward County.
— Chris Gentile, Co-CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County
“What Jim Dunn did in founding this event and his support of our Clubs, and what the Dunn Family continues to do for our members is nothing short of amazing,” said Chris Gentile, Co-CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County. Gentile continued, “Seeing so many people come together at one place—at one time—to support our kids is humbling and makes such a difference in the lives of so many young people.”
“Dunn’s Run” has become one of the largest races in the tri-county area, attracting everyone from competitive runners to company teams to families with young children—and serves as the unofficial start of the running season. This year’s event features a 5-mile run, 5k run, 5k walk, or “Kids’ Fun Run” along A1A in Deerfield Beach. In addition to the races, a day of family fun is planned—including face painting, appearances by local sports team mascots, vendors, food trucks and more.
Jim Dunn’s wife, Ann Marie Dunn, and son, Sean, carry on Jim’s legacy, working to grow the event every year. “My Dad was a man with a mission,” said Sean Dunn. “When he set out to do something he always wanted to make it bigger and better that it ever was before! I know in my heart if my dad was still here today, he would be proud of this Community’s support for ‘Dunn’s Run’ and everything we’ve been able to do for Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County.”
Information and early registration are available now at www.DunnsRun.com. Event day registration takes place from 6:00am - 6:45am near the starting line at the main parking lot at the intersection of Ocean Way & SE 2nd Street in Deerfield Beach. Plenty of free parking is available.
About Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC)
Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC) is a non-profit 501(c) (3) private agency, dedicated to helping young people improve their lives by building self-esteem and developing values and skills during their critical period of growth. Serving thousands of at-risk youths, ages 6-18 each year from its 13 Broward County-area clubs, their purpose is to inspire and enable children to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. BGCBC has once again received the coveted 4 stars rating (out of 4 stars) for the 11th year in a row. Only 3% of the Non-Profits in the USA have achieved this level of excellence from Charity Navigator. Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County is located at 877 NW 61st Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309. For more information www.bgcbc.org.
About J.R. Dunn Jewelers
J.R. Dunn Jewelers is a second-generation luxury jeweler that has been family owned and operated since 1969. The flagship store is located in the heart of South Florida, well known for being an Official Rolex Jeweler as well as carrying the top designers in luxury jewelry and timepieces like John Hardy, Gucci, Breitling and more. J.R. Dunn is one of the first successful omni-channel retailers in the industry, with a leading e-commerce website serving clients worldwide. J.R. Dunn Jewelers prides itself on providing a superior client experience for each and every person, celebrating life’s most joyous occasions. To learn more, visit us in our showroom or visit: www.jrdunn.com
