Tuesday, September 12
The outlook for new statewide renter protections in Washington
Steep rent hikes across Washington have spurred local governments into taking action to help keep tenants in their homes, despite landlord pushback against these types of policies. People on both sides of the fight say statewide tenant protections could provide important clarity and uniformity for Washington residents and landlords – though they disagree on what those safeguards should look like. Continue reading at WA State Standard. (Getty)
Declining public-school enrollment: Here’s how WA compares
Declining enrollment is not a Seattle-only issue. It’s national. In nearly every state, public schools are projected to have fewer students by the end of the decade — even in states with fast-growing populations. In Washington, enrollment in public schools from prekindergarten through grade 12 is projected to be 1,033,500 by fall 2030 — that’s down by 59,300, or 5.4%, from fall 2023. The data comes from the National Center for Education Statistics. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Ellen M. Banner)
Gov. Inslee stops by 25-acre homeless encampment to discuss safety initiative
On Monday, Gov. Inslee came to tour an encampment to discuss the work being made with his ‘Right of Way Safety Initiative’, as well as the work still needed. The safety initiative is something Inslee, along with the WSDOT introduced a little over a year ago. The initiative focuses on four things: offering shelter, providing secure storage of cars and RVs, ensuring the safety of homeless people, cleanup crews, and drivers during cleanup efforts, and cleaning up roadways. Continue reading at KIRO 7.
Aberdeen Daily World
Coroner’s office releases new details on fatal standoff
Axios
How to get accused domestic abusers to turn over their guns
Bellevue Reporter
Minimum wage raise proposed for unincorporated King County
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham rent prices increase again, but these parts of Whatcom County have lower prices
Mount Baker Highway east of Bellingham readied for opening soon, WSDOT says
Capital Press
Court asked to stop EPA from canceling chlorpyrifos products
Columbian
Evergreen teachers approve contract, ending protracted strike
Lacamas Square development underway
State judicial conduct commission dismisses case against former Clark County District Court Judge Darvin Zimmerman
Washington AG sues Ophelia Noble, whose Noble Foundation is meant to aid Clark, Cowlitz counties’ people of color
Editorial: Teachers’ strikes shine spotlight on state law
Courier-Herald
Buckley council nixes proposed B&O tax in 2024 budget
The Daily News
DNR buys 40-acre plot in Woodland
Everett Herald
Editorial: Cash should remain option for most purchases
Northwest Asian Weekly
Last call for the Chinatown-International District/Little Saigon
Olympian
Police to return to Olympia schools after students bring guns to campus during first week
Puget Sound Business Journal
Washington State University granted restraining order in Pac-12 lawsuit
Seattle Medium
Zahilay Proposal Would Raise King County’s Minimum Wage To Nearly $19 Per Hour
Seattle Times
Seattle homeless RV site now eyed for pickleball complex, not housing
How WA firefighters mobilized for large wildfires throughout the state
Investigation launched into tape of Seattle police guild leaders downplaying death of woman
Skagit Valley Herald
Some areas of North Cascades National Park reopened
Spokesman Review
Spokane’s top homelessness official departs amid work to form regional authority
Deer Park has joined national litigation against manufacturers of ‘forever chemicals’
Getting there: Washington traffic deaths have continued to increase so far this year
Washington Post
U.S. poverty spiked in 2022, reversing gains, Census Bureau data shows
Extreme heat is forcing America’s farmers to go nocturnal
WA State Standard
Inslee won’t call special session to deal with controversy over legislative district map (Saldaña)
Food and Drug Administration approves COVID boosters for upcoming season
KING 5 TV (NBC)
2 lockdowns in 4 days: Olympia School District to bring back school resource officers
Seattle officer captured on bodycam saying woman struck by another cop ‘had limited value’
Arlington family’s struggle with homelessness reveals crisis of sheltering families
Unusual number of newts dying on Olympic Peninsula, researchers say
KIRO 7 TV (CBS)
KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
Diablo Lake among trails, camps reopened as Sourdough Fire shows minimal fire behavior
KNKX Public Radio
Lawsuit alleges Tacoma police, dispatchers failed man killed in parking lot fight
KUOW Public Radio
Why Amazon could be served another FTC lawsuit
KXLY (ABC)
Pride community crosswalk in South Perry District vandalized
NW Public Radio
No spring bear hunts in Washington – again
Q13 TV (FOX)
Washington teens create app to help those seeking abortions find a place to stay
Crosscut
Who will redraw Central WA’s Latino-majority voting district? (Fitzgibbon)
The Stranger
White People Don’t Need Safe Seattle; Black People Need Black Legacy Homeowners Network