Tuesday, September 12

The outlook for new statewide renter protections in Washington

Steep rent hikes across Washington have spurred local governments into taking action to help keep tenants in their homes, despite landlord pushback against these types of policies. People on both sides of the fight say statewide tenant protections could provide important clarity and uniformity for Washington residents and landlords – though they disagree on what those safeguards should look like. Continue reading at WA State Standard. (Getty)

Declining public-school enrollment: Here’s how WA compares

Declining enrollment is not a Seattle-only issue. It’s national. In nearly every state, public schools are projected to have fewer students by the end of the decade — even in states with fast-growing populations. In Washington, enrollment in public schools from prekindergarten through grade 12 is projected to be 1,033,500 by fall 2030 — that’s down by 59,300, or 5.4%, from fall 2023. The data comes from the National Center for Education Statistics. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Ellen M. Banner)

Gov. Inslee stops by 25-acre homeless encampment to discuss safety initiative

On Monday, Gov. Inslee came to tour an encampment to discuss the work being made with his ‘Right of Way Safety Initiative’, as well as the work still needed. The safety initiative is something Inslee, along with the WSDOT introduced a little over a year ago. The initiative focuses on four things: offering shelter, providing secure storage of cars and RVs, ensuring the safety of homeless people, cleanup crews, and drivers during cleanup efforts, and cleaning up roadways. Continue reading at KIRO 7.

Aberdeen Daily World

Coroner’s office releases new details on fatal standoff

Axios

How to get accused domestic abusers to turn over their guns

Bellevue Reporter

Minimum wage raise proposed for unincorporated King County

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham rent prices increase again, but these parts of Whatcom County have lower prices

Mount Baker Highway east of Bellingham readied for opening soon, WSDOT says

Capital Press

Court asked to stop EPA from canceling chlorpyrifos products

Columbian

Evergreen teachers approve contract, ending protracted strike

Lacamas Square development underway

State judicial conduct commission dismisses case against former Clark County District Court Judge Darvin Zimmerman

Washington AG sues Ophelia Noble, whose Noble Foundation is meant to aid Clark, Cowlitz counties’ people of color

Editorial: Teachers’ strikes shine spotlight on state law

Courier-Herald

Buckley council nixes proposed B&O tax in 2024 budget

The Daily News

DNR buys 40-acre plot in Woodland



Everett Herald

Editorial: Cash should remain option for most purchases

Northwest Asian Weekly

Last call for the Chinatown-International District/Little Saigon

Olympian

Police to return to Olympia schools after students bring guns to campus during first week

Puget Sound Business Journal

Washington State University granted restraining order in Pac-12 lawsuit

Seattle Medium

Zahilay Proposal Would Raise King County’s Minimum Wage To Nearly $19 Per Hour

Seattle Times

Seattle homeless RV site now eyed for pickleball complex, not housing

How WA firefighters mobilized for large wildfires throughout the state

Investigation launched into tape of Seattle police guild leaders downplaying death of woman

Skagit Valley Herald

Some areas of North Cascades National Park reopened

Spokesman Review

Spokane’s top homelessness official departs amid work to form regional authority

Deer Park has joined national litigation against manufacturers of ‘forever chemicals’

Getting there: Washington traffic deaths have continued to increase so far this year

Washington Post

U.S. poverty spiked in 2022, reversing gains, Census Bureau data shows

Extreme heat is forcing America’s farmers to go nocturnal

WA State Standard

Inslee won’t call special session to deal with controversy over legislative district map (Saldaña)

Teachers end strike at Vancouver’s Evergreen Public Schools

Food and Drug Administration approves COVID boosters for upcoming season

KING 5 TV (NBC)

2 lockdowns in 4 days: Olympia School District to bring back school resource officers

Seattle officer captured on bodycam saying woman struck by another cop ‘had limited value’

Arlington family’s struggle with homelessness reveals crisis of sheltering families

Unusual number of newts dying on Olympic Peninsula, researchers say

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Diablo Lake among trails, camps reopened as Sourdough Fire shows minimal fire behavior

KNKX Public Radio

Lawsuit alleges Tacoma police, dispatchers failed man killed in parking lot fight

KUOW Public Radio

Why Amazon could be served another FTC lawsuit

KXLY (ABC)

Pride community crosswalk in South Perry District vandalized

NW Public Radio

No spring bear hunts in Washington – again

Q13 TV (FOX)

Washington teens create app to help those seeking abortions find a place to stay

Crosscut

Who will redraw Central WA’s Latino-majority voting district? (Fitzgibbon)

The Stranger

White People Don’t Need Safe Seattle; Black People Need Black Legacy Homeowners Network