Soutron Releases New Information Resource Management System (IRMS) for Centralized Control of Information Resources
The Soutron IRMS provides centralized organization of physical and digital resources, helping to ensure information governance and business rules are met
The Soutron IRMS reduces the information governance strain on internal IT staff and empowers individual knowledge workers to contribute and share their work-related project artifacts.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- International library, archives, information, and knowledge management solutions market leader Soutron Global announces the availability of the Soutron Information Resource Management System (IRMS) to help organizations provide centralized control of their physical and digital information resources, ensuring information governance and business rules are met.
With Soutron IRMS, you can provide a single secure search interface to siloed departmental information resources, ensuring cross-department knowledge sharing while improving customer service by creating external portals that provide the public, your partners, or association members access to information resources.
Inherent to the IRMS application is the ability for end-users to submit materials such as project artifacts for peer review and inclusion into the IRMS, thus facilitating knowledge retention and knowledge sharing. Additional information governance functionality included within the Soutron IRMS includes extensive thesaurus and metadata management, data and record management, content submission and management, asset tracking, and workflow automation.
“The Soutron IRMS reduces the information governance strain on internal IT staff and empowers individual knowledge workers to contribute and share their work-related project artifacts,” states Tony Saadat, President & CEO of Soutron Global. “Our IRMS provides centralized control of information resources with efficient workflows.”
About Soutron Global, Inc.
Soutron is a cloud-based, scalable information management system for special collections libraries, archives, and information centers that makes knowledge curation easy, saving organizations time, effort, and money, while providing for optimal information and knowledge management. As a client-driven company dedicated to “Managing Library and Archive Transformation” with strong award-winning leadership. Soutron Global partners with special libraries, archives, and information centers around the globe to transition them to digital technologies with innovative, flexible, easy-to-use solutions. Our clients' success is our success, and for over 30 years we have been dedicated to exceeding their expectations.
