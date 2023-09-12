Unique 10” Griddle Joins Line Of High Performance American-Made FINEX Cast Iron Cookware
From breakfast to burgers to birria and so much more, this gorgeous griddle will have a permanent place on stovetops, and inspire and elevate meals for generations to come. ”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- American-made FINEX Cast Iron Cookware announces the launch of the FINEX 10” Griddle. A speed cooling spring handle, near non-stick cook surface, and ‘Good Forever’ guarantee help set the FINEX 10” Griddle apart from any other single burner griddle available.
“From breakfast to burgers to birria and so much more, this gorgeous griddle will have a permanent place on stovetops, and inspire and elevate meals for generations to come,” says Michael Griffin, FINEX Brand Director. “Our new 10” Griddle maximizes our famed machined smooth cook surface, offering more cooking room without taking over your stovetop. It highlights the beautiful and functional signature FINEX design features our fans love, in a compact and versatile new way.”
Unique design features of the new FINEX 10” Griddle ($200) include:
- A clipped square shape that maximizes the 10” cooking surface (ample room for 4 burgers on a single burner)
- Low ½” sidewalls with a shallow channel surrounding the cooking surface to contain excess cooking oil and food, and allowing for easy spatula access.
- Machined-smoothed and traditionally pre-seasoned cooking surface using 100% organic flaxseed oil for a durable, near-nonstick finish.
- Visually striking stainless steel spring handle and brass endcap offering a secure grip that stays cool longer and cools off quicker.
- Effective on any heat source - gas, electric, induction, in the oven or BBQ, over open fire, or right in the coals.
- Heavy gauge cast iron evenly distributes and retains heat.
- Handmade in the USA and Guaranteed Good Forever.
The FINEX 10” Griddle is now available at www.finexusa.com and select retailers nationwide. Hi-resolution photos of FINEX products are available by request, or can be downloaded here: http://finexusa.com/press-resources/.
About FINEX Cast Iron Cookware:
FINEX is for those that believe details make the difference. In the cookware we design, in our commitment to hand craft, in our cooking--in every creative endeavor-- attention to detail elevates the everyday into something extraordinary. Founded in 2012, FINEX Cast Iron Cookware Company is a Portland-based brand building cast iron cookware for those who believe the details make the difference, bringing modern American-made heirloom cast iron cookware. FINEX is instantly recognizable by its modern geometric designs, stone-polished cooking surfaces and ergonomic spring handles that stay cool on hot burners. For more information and product details, visit http://finexusa.com, and follow along on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
