Drummond Group Unveils First-of-its-Kind FHIR Client Certification Program, a Groundbreaking Health IT Initiative
The unique FHIR Client Certification Program is designed to provide comprehensive validation of FHIR client application’s adherence to HL7® FHIR® standards.
Our certification is more than just a stamp of approval; it demonstrates to present and future sources of data that the certified app is secure, compliant and a good steward of patient data.”PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Drummond Group, a trusted provider of interoperability and security testing, certification, assessment, and advisory services for the health and commerce IT industries, today announces the launch of a unique FHIR Client Certification program. The program, set to begin its pilot phase on October 1, 2023, is designed to provide comprehensive validation of FHIR client application’s adherence to HL7® FHIR® standards, with general availability commencing October 2023.
— John Valutkevich, Drummond Group Director of Programs
This innovative certification program goes beyond simple technology scans. It involves a meticulous human-led inspection of how client apps add, use, map, and display patient data—ensuring it's used ethically. Drawing from our extensive experience in patient and clinical information reconciliation work through our ONC Certification program, Drummond Group is well-equipped to execute this high level of inspection.
The program also introduces a mechanism for near-real-world testing via multiple reference servers provided by Darena Solutions and InteropX. This approach ensures that certified apps are not only compliant but also truly interoperable, a crucial factor in advancing health IT's digital transformation.
"Interoperability is the foundation of healthcare information technology advancements," said Ryan Patano, Drummond Group CEO. "With Drummond's extensive history of supporting the standards that drive digital transformation, we firmly believe the FHIR Client Certification program will aid the entire industry's shared goal of effective interoperability," he added.
The FHIR Client Certification program offers participants many benefits, including the distinction of displaying the Drummond Certified badge, well-known for representing trusted, impartial third-party validation, thereby developing market trust in their products and gaining a competitive edge.
"The trust that Drummond has built over the years is a testament to our commitment to quality and integrity," said John Valutkevich, Drummond Group Director of Programs. "Our certification is more than just a stamp of approval; it demonstrates to present and future sources of data that the certified app is compliant and a good steward of patient data," he added.
As part of this groundbreaking initiative, Dr. Pawan Jindal, Founder and CEO of Darena Solutions, expressed, “We're thrilled to join forces on this innovative program with Drummond. By harnessing the power of SMART on FHIR, we're entering a transformative era of secure, all-encompassing health data sharing that improves care and reduces costs. We're confident our MeldRx platform will contribute greatly to the success of Drummond's FHIR Client Certification program, which in turn will accelerate the adoption and promotion of patient-centered care.”
The FHIR Client Certification program responds to the increasing FHIR-related mandates from ONC, CMS, and other global governing bodies, as well it supports the sub-regulatory use case adoption that has become increasingly prevalent. It certifies that third-party apps used by Electronic Health Record systems (EHRs), providers, payers, and other organizations adhere to all applicable HL7 FHIR standards.
Nagesh Bashyam, Co-Founder and CTO of InteropX, echoed these sentiments, adding, "This program is a game-changer not only for FHIR app developers but for the source API providers such as EHRs, payers, and other rich data sources. InteropX is proud to be chosen as a solution provider to Drummond for a program that is in line with our vision to commoditize interoperability for healthcare enterprises and assist in building confidence in the adoption of FHIR apps.”
Drummond Group is currently recruiting pilot program participants. Interested parties should contact us for more details. Selected pilot program participants will receive a discount on their full program participation and additional support throughout the certification process.
Get ahead of the curve. Join the Drummond FHIR Client Certification program today, and let's shape the future of health IT together.
About Drummond Group, LLC
Drummond Group (www.drummondgroup.com) offers comprehensive compliance, security, risk management, surveillance, and education services to healthcare, commerce, and other regulated industries. We provide our clients with expertise, guidance, thought leadership, and practical proprietary tools they can apply to their compliance and assessment processes.
Our mission is to drive the digital transformation of healthcare and commerce to improve outcomes by promoting and supporting the adoption of interoperability and security standards. With our decade-long history as an ONC Accredited Testing Lab and Accredited Certification Body, the Drummond team has issued more ONC 2015 Edition health IT certifications than all other ACBs combined.
