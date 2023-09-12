Angelina Bakery Opens Its First Location in Brooklyn
EINPresswire.com/ -- Angelina Bakery, one of New York City’s highest-ranking bakeries on TripAdvisor and Yelp, has opened a new franchise location in Brooklyn, igniting the plan of owner and entrepreneur, Tony Park, to expand the Angelina Bakery brand throughout the five boroughs.
Angelina Bakery has quickly risen to the top tier of food establishments in Manhattan since the first location in Hell’s Kitchen opened mid-2018, becoming one of the most beloved spots in the city to grab fragrant Italian coffee, sweet desserts, and savory lunch items. The bakery is known not only for their famous Brissant™ (brioche x croissant hybrid) and popular bomboloni made with lighter ingredients, but also for their designer cakes made custom for high-end brands and celebrities, a dessert vending machine, and their signature Cheese Focaccia.
Angelina’s success is a testament to the quality of its ingredients, with flour and tomato sauce sourced from Italy and butter sourced from France. Every item is handcrafted, with nothing prepared more than three hours prior to the purchase. This dedication ensures the upmost freshness in every bite.
To celebrate the most dynamic borough of New York, Angelina Bakery will be releasing Brooklyn-inspired treats that pay homage to the neighborhood’s effervescent culture and celebrate the magic of Brooklyn’s thriving, diverse community. The store will also offer alcohol as part of its beverage program, similar to the Times Square location’s offerings.
Angelina's bakery joins forces with Ryan Smith, a seasoned Brooklyn artist, known for his mural and graffiti work, to create two murals representing the brand. The vibrant rooftop backdrop of the first mural offers the perfect opportunity for visitors to capture unforgettable moments with loved ones as part of the interactive social media campaign. Smith will also be illustrating another mural on the right side of the building that incorporates Angelina’s signature logo.
Angelina is celebrating its franchise expansion and new opening by engaging with local organizations, exemplifying its commitment to the Brooklyn community it is soon to call home. A collaboration is in the works with Brooklyn Hospital Foundation, as well as sponsorships with prestigious universities like NYU and LIU, with a focus on supporting student organizations and programs. These programs further underscore Angelina's dedication to community enrichment.
The new location will open at 660 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, in one of the most lively, energetic areas of downtown. The building consists of more than 3,200 square feet, two spacious floors with almost 100 seats, and an expansive rooftop terrace with a beautiful view. PD Properties serves as the real estate representative for both Angelina Bakery and the ownership of the building.
“I am thrilled to open the doors of our new Brooklyn location and begin the expansion of the Angelina Bakery brand across all five boroughs of New York City. We plan to extend our business nationwide through 5 franchising opportunities in 2024,” says Park.
Park is looking forward to expanding the Angelina Bakery franchise by sharing his family’s Italian traditions and ingenious recipes with new customers in Brooklyn and communities around the city.
To discover all their delicacies, visit www.angelinabakery.com or follow their official Instagram account, @angelinabakerynyc.
