eFM Accelerates Global Growth: Three Acquisitions in the US and Europe Strengthen Leadership in Digital Real Estate

Daniele Di Fausto - CEO of eFM

ITALY, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eFM , a global platform company active in digital real estate and workplace services, today announced three strategic acquisitions that significantly strengthen its presence in North America and Europe. The investments include the acquisition of 100% of Applied Data Systems Inc. in the United States, as well as majority stakes in Horizant Solutions, operating across the United States and Canada, and PROCOS Group, in Belgium, the Netherlands and Portugal.These transactions represent a strategic milestone in eFM’s international growth path, structurally strengthening the Group’s presence in North America and Europe and reinforcing its position as a global platform leader in digital real estate. The acquisitions follow three further transactions completed in 2025, that have helped to consolidate eFM’s expansion strategy.“These acquisitions represent a key step in building a global platform capable of managing the complexity of contemporary real estate and advancing leadership in the digital governance of places as experiences,” said Daniele Di Fausto, CEO of eFM. “We pursue shared growth by integrating established companies with recognized leadership and deep expertise in their respective markets, supported by managerial continuity and long-term partnerships. With additional acquisitions planned in 2026, we aim to manage 300 million square meters over the next five years and support 30 million digital users worldwide, further strengthening our role in the global digital real estate market.”Founded in Rome in 2000, eFM has developed a distinctive entrepreneurial model in digital real estate that combines strategic vision with technological innovation. This growth path enabled the company to more than double its revenue between 2020 and 2024. Through its platform-based business model, eFM currently manages and governs around €7 billion worth of facility, property, and construction management services for public and private buildings and infrastructure. With more than 200 million square meters under management and 15 million active platform users, eFM has built an integrated model that connects technology, operational management and human interaction.AN INTERNATIONAL GROWTH PATH ALREADY UNDERWAYThe transactions announced for 2026 are part of a well-established development strategy that establishes eFM as the leading player in the sector. Over the years, eFM has strengthened its presence in Europe through the integration of companies in Germany and Spain, expanded its operations in the United States, and built a stable foothold in Latin America, where it has operated for more than a decade in support of public and private organizations.The three new acquisitions therefore represent a further evolution of this ongoing growth path, reinforcing the Group’s leadership in Europe and creating a solid foundation for continued expansion in North America.MANAGERIAL CONTINUITY AND INDUSTRIAL PARTNERSHIPThe acquisitions were structured according to an industrial partnership model designed to ensure long-term continuity and value creation. eFM has acquired 100% of Applied Data Systems Inc.. Meanwhile Horizant Solutions and PROCOS Group joined the Group through majority stakes of 51%, creating industrial joint ventures focused on integrating complementary strengths.In all three cases, the leadership and founding teams will continue to lead day-to-day operations and will join the Executive Boards for eFM’s two primary markets - Europe and North America - actively contributing to the definition of the Group’s global strategy.THE 2026 ACQUISITIONSApplied Data Systems, Inc. strengthens eFM’s operational presence in the United States. A long-standing player in the North American IWMS and CAFM market, ADSI supports complex organizations across corporate, healthcare, education, and government sectors. “Joining an internationally established group presents a concrete opportunity to accelerate growth, expand our strategic horizons, and access new development opportunities,” said John Filippi, Executive Vice President of Applied Data Systems, Inc.Horizant, Inc. consolidates the Group’s presence across Canada and the United States, contributing deep expertise in digital workplace transformation and extensive experience delivering complex programs for government entities and large organizations. “Together, we can learn from each other, build on what each organization has developed, and unlock the full potential of solutions already recognized in the market,” said Wayne Liko, Managing Partner of Horizant.With PROCOS Group, eFM extends its European footprint into Northern Europe, integrating advanced capabilities in strategic space consulting, facility management, and workplace transformation. “We aim to develop a more complete and recognizable offering to address emerging global challenges and position ourselves as a leading European player in the field of Experience as a Service,” said Jos Duchamps, Managing Director of PROCOS Group.

