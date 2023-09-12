BCS Concrete Structures Prioritizes Worker Safety Amidst Extreme Heat Wave
As Texas experiences unprecedented heat, a leading commercial concrete contractor is taking proactive measures for the safety & well-being of its workers.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As Texas experiences an unprecedented heat wave across the state with record-breaking temperatures, BCS Concrete Structures, a leading commercial concrete subcontractor, is taking proactive measures for the safety and well-being of its workers.
With temperatures soaring to record highs, the company is currently taking the appropriate steps to safeguard its employees from the potentially dangerous consequences of the extreme heat. This is particularly true during concrete pouring operations. When peak temperature hours hit, between 3 and 4 p.m., temperatures between floors can quickly rise beyond 124 degrees Fahrenheit.
Extreme Heat Action Plan
BCS Concrete Structures is revealing its action plan specifically tailored to address the challenges of the blistering heat. Operating on high alert, the plan includes the following key measures:
1. Adequate Hydration: Workers are encouraged to maintain hydration levels by consuming at least four cups of water per hour.
2. Provision of Cooling Towels: The company is equipping its workforce with cooling towels to provide immediate relief from the intense heat.
3. Modified Work Schedules: BCS has introduced adjusted work schedules to avoid the most extreme temperatures of the day, minimizing potential health risks to their employees.
4. Daily Awareness Training: Workers receive daily training on identifying symptoms of heat-related injuries, empowering them to seek immediate assistance if any signs arise.
5. Prompt Reporting of Symptoms: BCS emphasizes the significance of reporting any indications of heat injury promptly to the designated Safety Team. This ensures swift action can be taken to address any potential health concerns.
6. Think Family! Think Safety!: This statement is the key to BCS's success in creating a culture of vigilance for safety on the field.
BCS's Proactive Safety Initiatives
This latest initiative stands as just one of many proactive steps that BCS has taken to create a safer environment for its team members. Earlier this year, BCS introduced its comprehensive safety program and other training initiatives to help further improve its safety culture. Through these measures, BCS ensures that each worker can work as safely as possible.
About BCS Concrete Structures:
BCS Concrete Structures is a leading commercial concrete contractor, renowned for its dedication to creating reliable and secure concrete structures. With a commitment to excellence, they aim to redefine the construction industry in Central Texas.
