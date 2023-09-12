JACKSON T. STEPHENS CUP ANNOUNCES SPECIAL INVITATIONS AND INTRODUCES JACK’S DAY TO PROMOTE YOUTH GOLF

JACKSON T. STEPHENS CUP

DILLARD’S RETURNS AS OFFICIAL PARTNER, LIVE COVERAGE ON GOLF CHANNEL

It’s our pleasure to continue to extend invitations to the athletes from the United States Service Academies and Historically Black Colleges & Universities to compete in the Jackson T. Stephens Cup.” — Warren Stephens, Chairman of The Jackson T. Stephens Cup

LITTLE ROCK, AR, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jackson T. Stephens Cup (“JTSC”), a premier collegiate golf tournament, announced today special invitations to eleven players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and United States Service Academies.

Named in honor of the late Jackson (Jack) T. Stephens, the former Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, The Jackson T. Stephens Cup annually hosts one the strongest competitions in NCAA Division I golf. This year’s competition will be played October 9 – 11 at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, Texas.

This is the third year the Jackson T. Stephens Cup tournament committee has extended special invitations to the competition as a part of its commitment to increasing representation in the game of golf and providing elevated playing opportunities for all golfers. Individuals from three HBCUs (Howard University, Prairie View A&M University, and Texas Southern University) and three United States Service Academies (Army, Navy, and Air Force) will compete in the stroke-play portion of the competition.

“It’s our pleasure to continue to extend invitations to the athletes from the United States Service Academies and Historically Black Colleges & Universities to compete in the Jackson T. Stephens Cup. These individuals have made immense contributions to their respective teams and the game of golf as a whole, and we’re excited to have them compete in this year’s event, stated Warren Stephens, Chairman of The Jackson T. Stephens Cup. We’re looking forward to hosting the First Tee of Greater Dallas and celebrating Dad (Jack Stephens) and his contributions.

The individuals featured in the women’s stroke play competition are Shani Waite (Prairie View A&M University), Kendall Jackson (Howard University), Miness Siame (Texas Southern University), and Stephanie Lee (United States Naval Academy).

Competing in the men’s stroke play division are Greg Odom (Howard University), Aaren Kuznik (United States Air Force Academy), Rondarious Walters (Prairie View A&M University), Jaden Thompson (Prairie View A&M University), Benjamin Valdez (United States Naval Academy), John Heckel Jr. (United States Military Academy), and Everett Whiten Jr. (Howard University).

Kicking off tournament week on Sunday, October 8, is the newly announced tournament initiative named Jack’s Day. To celebrate Jack Stephens, his integral role in the launch of the First Tee, and philanthropic giving, the JTSC tournament committee is inviting participants from the First Tee of Greater Dallas to Trinity Forest Golf Club to experience the Jackson T. Stephens Cup, interact with players and participate in a youth clinic. All proceeds from this year’s ticket sales will be donated to the First Tee.

Dillard’s returns as an official partner of The Jackson T. Stephens Cup for the first time since 2021, continuing its support of the event.

Daily grounds tickets (Monday – Wednesday) and weekly passes are available for purchase. Tickets are available for purchase online and include access to the general parking lot. Fans under the age of 17 will receive complimentary entry when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

The tournament will feature 54-holes of stroke play followed by 18-holes of match play. The first 54-holes of team stroke play will be used to determine the seeding for the men’s and women’s fields for the final day of match play. Stroke-play medalists will be crowned at the conclusion of play on October Team match play champions will be honored after play on October 11.

The three-day competition will be televised live on GOLF Channel. Live broadcasts will take place each day of official tournament play: Monday, Oct. 9: 4-7 p.m. central time, Tuesday, Oct. 10: 3-6 p.m. central time and Wednesday, Oct. 11: 3-6 p.m. central time.

2023 Tournament Schedule:

Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, Youth Clinic & Collegiate-Am Fundraiser

Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 Stroke Play (Rounds 1 & 2)

Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023 Stroke Play (Round 3)

Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023 Match Play Final Round by seed (1 vs. 2, 3 vs. 4, etc.)



About The Jackson T. Stephens Cup:

The Jackson T. Stephens Cup is an annual collegiate golf tournament named in memory of the late Augusta National Golf Club Chairman, Jackson T. Stephens. The tournament is a four-day stroke play-match play event featuring NCAA Division I National Championship-contending men’s and women’s teams and top players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities and United States Service Academies. The Alotian Club in Roland, Ark., is the home course for the Jackson T. Stephens Cup and will host the competition every four to five years alongside other prominent world-class golfing venues. For additional Jackson T. Stephens Cup information, visit www.stephenscup.com and follow the tournament on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

###