Appointment Cancellations: Silent Killer of Salon and Spa Businesses, Clootrack Study Reveals

Clootrack has delved into the minds of salon & spa customers, unveiling insights of over 7K customer reviews from the top 21 salons and spas in the US.

Customers prefer salons offering perks such as drinks or thoughtful gestures. These small but meaningful gestures not only enhance the CX but also demonstrate that the salon values its clients.” — Shameel Abdulla, Chief Executive Officer, Clootrack.

CLAYMONT, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Clootrack, a leading customer experience analytics platform, has delved into the minds of salon and spa customers, unveiling insights based on an in-depth analysis of over 7K customer reviews from the top 21 salons and spas in the US. These findings shed light on the major concerns and delighters that shape the experiences of those seeking beauty and relaxation.The Ultimate Wake-Up Call: Why Salons Must Prioritize Seamless BookingAccording to the Clootrack study, frequent appointment cancellations stood as the primary source of dissatisfaction among customers.Customers had negative experiences where their appointment was canceled at the last minute, they were charged additional fees without prior notification, and they felt that the salon lacked professionalism and customer service.They were disappointed with the lack of communication and flexibility from the salon. There were also issues with double booking and unprofessional behavior from the stylists.According to customers, to address the issues, salons and spas should improve communication by notifying clients of any changes or cancellations in a timely manner. They wish to provide flexibility in rescheduling and train staff in customer service. Implementing these solutions will demonstrate a commitment to customer satisfaction.Additional key findings from the Clootrack study include:55 percent of the overall reviews revolve around massage and hair color treatments, indicating the popularity of these treatments in the consumer market.Preference for Diverse Booking Options: The study revealed that customers prefer to self-book their appointments online, highlighting the importance of easy online booking systems. Salons that embrace the latest technology and provide seamless online booking experiences are more likely to attract and retain clients.35 percent of customers appreciate stylists who provide personalized recommendations based on their unique features and actively collaborate to achieve their desired results.Negative impression due to front desk: Customers highlight that a poor customer service experience, whether it's a rude receptionist or a disorganized check-in process, can deter them from returning.17 percent of customers say they eagerly anticipate beautiful decor, a quiet and peaceful atmosphere, and delightful aromas, which add to their overall sensory experience.Complimentary Perks Add Extra Delight: According to the study, customers prefer salons that offer complimentary perks such as drinks or other thoughtful gestures. These small but meaningful gestures not only enhance the overall customer experience but also demonstrate that the salon values its clients and is willing to go the extra mile to make their visit enjoyable.For more detailed insights and analysis, please refer to the full report, visit: https://www.clootrack.com/insights/travel-hospitality/customer-experience-insights-salon-and-spa-industry These insights were the topics of a discussion in the https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xLAI74-vkrE hosted by Dan Gingiss, an international CX keynote speaker.About Clootrack:Clootrack is an intelligent customer experience analytics platform that helps brands understand "why" customer experience drops. For more information, visit https://www.clootrack.com/ Media Contact: pr@clootrack.com#####

