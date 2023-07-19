A Cry for Quality, a Call for Comfort: Unraveling the Gender-Based Sportswear Customer Needs
Sportswear: How Comfort is Driving Consumer Choices Reveals Clootrack Study
The sportswear industry is undergoing a transformation to align with the ever-changing demands of consumers. This democratization of comfort and functionality is reshaping the market landscape.”CLAYMONT, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The sportswear industry has been at the forefront of customer experience innovation, with a strong focus on personalization, technology integration, and immersive brand experiences. A Clootrack report has highlighted the top insights into customer behavior, segmenting the audience by gender and upper
— Shameel Abdulla, Chief Executive Officer, Clootrack.
wear vs. bottom wear based on 32K customer reviews of 22 leading sportswear brands.
The report identifies the top five category drivers in the sportswear industry, with Size and Fit, Material, and Fabric, and Looks and Style emerging as the most significant factors. Quality also plays a pivotal role in ensuring customer satisfaction, while Color stands out as a key driver for upper wear.
The Comfort Renaissance: How Affordable Clothes are Making Comfort a Priority
The sportswear industry has witnessed a notable trend in customer reviews, with a staggering 60% increase in reviews for sportswear priced under $50. Additionally, the number of stock keeping units (SKUs) in this price range has seen a significant rise of 86% in 2022. This indicates a growing demand for affordable sportswear options among consumers.
Comfort has quickly become one of the top priorities for consumers, regardless of the price point. Quality is another essential aspect that customers are increasingly focusing on when it comes to affordable clothing.
In the past, it was commonly assumed that lower prices automatically equated to compromised quality. However, as the market for affordable fashion expands, brands are actively challenging this perception. Consumers are pleasantly surprised to discover that many budget-friendly options offer impressive durability, attention to detail, and effective construction.
Freedom to Move: Exploring the Significance of Comfort in Bottom Wear
Further analysis into upper wear and bottom wear drivers reveals that the top three drivers remain consistent across both segments. However, Comfort takes a higher priority for bottom wear as athletes and sports enthusiasts prioritize freedom of movement.
But why does comfort matter so much when it comes to athletes' bottom wear choices?
Sports and intense physical activities require a wide range of motions, quick movements, and flexibility. Whether it's shorts, leggings, or track pants, athletes require garments that provide them with the utmost comfort and freedom of movement, which is why comfort is a top priority for them.
The Battle of Priorities: Quality vs. Comfort in the Sportswear Market, Discovered by Gender Analysis
The gender-based analysis shows that male customers take the spotlight when it comes to reviewing sportswear, indicating their higher presence and engagement in the market. Quality is paramount for male customers, who value durability, performance, and longevity. On the other hand, female customers prioritize comfort, seeking sportswear that provides ease of movement, breathability, and flexibility.
Understanding these distinctions helps brands cater to the specific needs and preferences of their target
audience.
A fascinating insight emerging from the gender-based analysis is the importance of
pockets to male customers. Pockets serve as a functional and practical feature, allowing
them to conveniently carry essentials like phones, keys, or wallets while staying active.
This revelation highlights the significance of incorporating functional design elements
that cater to the specific needs of male customers within the sportswear market.
Sportswear Industry Shifts Gears: Adapting to Customers' Changing Needs
It is evident that the sportswear industry is evolving to meet customers' changing needs
and expectations. Whether it is ensuring the right fit and comfort, incorporating
sustainable practices, or providing a seamless purchase experience, sportswear brands
have the opportunity to enhance customer satisfaction and capture a larger market
share.
For more detailed insights and analysis, please refer to the full report,
visit: https://www.clootrack.com/insights/retail/customer-experience-insights-sportswear-
industry
These insights were the topics of a discussion in the
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_qaJvuBmczM hosted by Dan Gingiss, an
international CX keynote speaker.
About CLOOTRACK: Clootrack is an intelligent customer experience analytics platform
that helps brands understand why customer experience drops.
For more information, visit https://www.clootrack.com/
Media Contact: pr@clootrack.com
Channasandra Madhumanjunatha
Clootrack Software Labs Private Limited
+1 9495183646
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
CX Winning Formula: Insights from the Sportswear Industry