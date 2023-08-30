Wagner onboards Clootrack for deeper Customer Experience (CX) Insights
Wagner Spray Tech, a leading manufacturer of equipment & systems for surface coating with powder has tied up with Clootrack, an AI-powered CX analytics platform
Clootrack's meticulous insights will prove invaluable to Wagner, offering a deeper understanding of the performance of their diverse range of paint products.”CLAYMONT, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wagner Spray Tech, headquartered in Minnesota, USA, is one of the world's leading manufacturers of equipment and systems for surface coating with powder and wet paints and other liquid materials. Wagner Spray Tech has partnered with Clootrack, an AI-powered customer experience analytics platform, to monitor and gather insights on the actionable factors that drive customer experience. Focus on customer experience is key to unlocking growth in the paint equipment industry globally.
— Shameel Abdulla, Chief Executive Officer, Clootrack.
Wagner, being one of the world's leading paint application and removal systems manufacturers, has a high degree of customer engagement with industry professionals, craftspeople, and do-it-yourselfers. The company caters to a diverse range of customers with different needs, preferences, and customizations across diverse users.
Wagner has established a strategic partnership with Clootrack to effectively monitor both global and regional Voice of Customer (VoC) data pertaining to their own products as well as those of their competitors. This comprehensive dataset empowers Wagner Spray Tech to concentrate on several pivotal aspects, including identifying critical pain points associated with their products, enhancing customer expectations management, and shedding light on the strengths and weaknesses of our competitors. Leveraging this invaluable information, Wagner Spray Tech is poised to make well-informed, data-driven decisions that will drive product enhancements and potentially spawn new offerings.
This collaboration focuses on providing Wagner with actionable insights into its product line, feature set, user experience, and competitive landscape and identifying gaps in the market to improve the customer experience in the paint equipment space. Clootrack's expertise will play a pivotal role in seamlessly gathering data from both first-party and third-party sources across multiple languages and seamlessly enabling in-depth analysis of customer preferences at a granular level. Clootrack’s comprehensive competition monitoring solutions will enable Wagner to maintain a competitive edge in the industry.
Ian Mullaney, Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Wagner Spray Tech, commented on the partnership and said, "We chose Clootrack because it effortlessly consolidates global review data into a central hub, an absolute time-saver. The ability to filter data by country, region, category, SKU, and even competitor simplifies the quest for answers for our worldwide product management and marketing teams. The AskClootrack search feature, which offers concise summary answers by analyzing user reviews in response to specific questions, provides a unique insight into the subtle nuances within consumer feedback. Our overarching objective is to elevate our Net Promoter Score (NPS), fostering greater brand loyalty and fueling sales growth. This collaboration with Clootrack promises to provide Wagner with invaluable insights from customers across various professional applications, facilitating robust feedback analysis and informed decision-making."
Shameel Abdulla, the Chief Executive Officer of Clootrack, expressed his enthusiasm regarding the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Wagner Spray Tech and take pride in our association within this dynamic market. The pursuit of surpassing customer expectations at every juncture holds immense significance in mitigating customer churn. Within these pivotal moments, Clootrack's meticulous insights will prove invaluable to Wagner, offering a deeper understanding of the performance of their diverse range of paint products. We eagerly anticipate generating substantial value together and collectively raising the bar for customer experiences. Additionally, our AI-driven chatbot, Ask Clootrack, plays a pivotal role in delivering swifter insights for our clients, contributing significantly to more profound and actionable insights."
About Wagner Spray Tech
Established in 1973, Minneapolis-based Wagner Spray Tech Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wagner Holdings, Inc. A long-standing industry leader, Wagner Spray Tech develops, manufactures and markets a wide array of paint sprayers, applicators and decorating products for home improvement, commercial painting and industrial coating applications. With a legacy of product innovation, advanced engineering, quality manufacturing and exceptional customer service, Wagner products make it easier and faster to prepare surfaces, apply paints and other coatings, and clean up when the job is done. For more information, visit www.wagnerspraytech.com, youtube.com/WagnerPainting or follow @WagnerSprayTech on Instagram and @WagnerPainting on Facebook.
About CLOOTRACK:
Clootrack is an AI-powered intelligent customer experience analytics platform that helps brands understand the WHY behind customer experience. For more information, visit https://www.clootrack.com/
