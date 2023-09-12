SPB Hospitality’s Chief Marketing Officer Casey Terrell Speaks on Building Loyalty Programs at QSR Evolution Conference
HOUSTON, TX, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SPB Hospitality's Chief Marketing Officer Casey Terrell recently joined an expert panel of restaurant executives at the QSR Evolution Conference to speak on “Loyalty and Rewards: Reaching the Right Audience at the Right Time.” Terrell offered attendees best practices and key learning from his near 20-year marketing career.
With greater competition among restaurant rewards programs, and higher expectations from customers, Terrell advised attendees on how to stand out from the crowd and offer impactful rewards programs that drive customer engagement by offering examples of successful programs he has led within SPB Hospitality’s brand portfolio.
“Restaurant rewards programs are a hot topic right now, both in the industry and from marketing-savvy consumers who demand unique, high-value offers to remain loyal,” said Terrell. “Speaking with other marketing professionals at the QSR Evolution Conference was a great opportunity to share ideas, and I’m grateful to have been a part of such an impressive group.”
Terrell also spoke on the importance of using rewards programs to collect guest insights. In return, brands are able to tailor offers for each guest, a mutual win for both the customer and brand. “Loyalty programs provide key insights into guest preferences that allow us to constantly improve our menus, our customer service, our technology, and so much more,” said Terrell.
For more information about SPB Hospitality, visit www.spbhospitality.com.
About SPB Hospitality
SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants across 35 U.S. states as well as the District of Columbia. With a national footprint encompassing hundreds of restaurants and breweries, SPB Hospitality is dedicated to delivering exceptional dining experiences. SPB Hospitality’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Krystal Restaurants, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and an impressive collection of high-end restaurant brands such as J. Alexander’s, Merus Grill, Redlands Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill.
As one of the country's largest operators of craft brewery restaurants, SPB Hospitality takes pride in its craft beer expertise. SPB Hospitality proudly owns and operates renowned craft brewery restaurant brands like Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant, ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.
Visit our website at www.spbhospitality.com to explore the exceptional flavors, inviting atmospheres, and unparalleled dining experiences that await you at SPB Hospitality's restaurants and breweries.
