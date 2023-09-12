Search Continues for Escaped Inmate Naseem Isaiah Roulack

Press Release September 12, 2023

RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) continues to search for escaped inmate Naseem Isaiah Roulack, 21, also known as Lil Nas.

The VADOC is coordinating the search with the Virginia State Police and other local and federal authorities.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a cash reward of $5,000 for information that leads to the apprehension of Roulack. The U.S. Marshals Service can be contacted at 1-877-WANTED2, or tips can be submitted via the USMS Tips app.

If you encounter Roulack, do not approach. Anyone with information is urged to contact VADOC’s fugitive line at 1-877-896-5764 and Virginia State Police by dialing #77 or 911.

Roulack is a Black male. He stands at 5’8 inches tall, 225 pounds and has brown eyes. Roulack has four identified tattoos, including one on his chest that reads “Marie,” one on his left arm that reads “RIP Ish”, one on his right cheek that reads “Cut Throat” and one on his right arm that reads “Faith Is Seeing Light With Your Heart When All Your Eyes See Is Darkness.”

Roulack escaped from the supervision of two VADOC security officers at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Henrico County at approximately 5:50 a.m. Saturday, August 12.