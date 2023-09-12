Meeting of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan with the Governor of St. Petersburg

12/09/2023

On September 11, 2023, a meeting was held between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov.

During the meeting, the governor conveyed cordial greetings and best wishes to Arkadag from the President of the Russian Federation and the Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation, and also noted the significant personal contribution of the National Leader of the Turkmen people to strengthening interstate dialogue.

In turn, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan conveyed greetings and best wishes to the President and Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation and expressed confidence that the visit of the Governor of St. Petersburg to Ashgabat will serve to further develop traditional Turkmen-Russian relations, which are strategic and multifaceted in nature.

As part of the exchange of views, Arkadag and the governor noted that a significant factor in the development of bilateral cooperation is a high level of trust and mutual understanding, as well as a constructive political and diplomatic dialogue.

In addition, economic relations and active inter-parliamentary contacts demonstrate positive dynamics. As noted, over the past years, close relations have been established between Turkmenistan and St. Petersburg. St. Petersburg companies have successfully implemented a number of infrastructure projects in Ashgabat. Turkmenistan is interested in studying and applying the solid experience gained by St. Petersburg in the fields of industry, production of building materials and urban planning.

Socially oriented government programs implemented in Turkmenistan, including the IT technology industry and the construction of “smart” cities, are identified as a promising area for cooperation.

Along with this, the cultural and humanitarian sphere is highlighted as an important component of bilateral relations.