The President of Turkmenistan received the Governor of St. Petersburg

12/09/2023

129

On September 11, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov.

The Governor conveyed cordial greetings to the Head of the Turkmen State from Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin.

Having conveyed warm greetings and good wishes to the top leadership of the Russian Federation, and emphasizing that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the progressive development of traditionally friendly interstate relations, the President of Turkmenistan stated that in recent years, bilateral cooperation has reached a qualitatively new level. In this context, it was noted that the current visit of the Governor of St. Petersburg is a clear confirmation of the desire of the two countries to continue to strengthen their multifaceted strategic partnership.

As was emphasized during the meeting, today Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation are successfully interacting across a wide range of bilateral relations. At the same time, connections between our country and the regions and constituent entities of the Russian Federation are an integral component of interstate partnership.

It was also noted that within the framework of the close relations established with St. Petersburg, cooperation with large enterprises of the city is dynamically developing. In addition, there is solid potential for effective partnerships in the field of agricultural processing and the food industry.

In this regard, Turkmenistan is ready to consider proposals from St. Petersburg partners in new areas of interaction, including digitalization and the construction of “smart” cities. Along with this, much attention is paid to scientific and educational cooperation.

At the end of the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Governor Alexander Beglov confirmed the commitment of Turkmenistan and the city of St. Petersburg to traditional partnerships.