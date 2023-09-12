Newly appointed Ambassador of Vietnam received at the Mejlis of Turkmenistan

12/09/2023

On September 11, 2023, the Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan D.Gulmanova accepted credentials from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Dang Minh Khoi.

On behalf of the President of Turkmenistan, the head of the parliament congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment, wishing him success in his diplomatic activities.

The Ambassador, in turn, conveyed warm words of greeting from the President of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong, who addressed best wishes to the top leadership and all the people of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the diplomat was introduced to the main aspects of our country’s foreign policy. In this context, it was noted that Turkmenistan attaches special importance to the development of relations with the countries of Southeast Asia, including Vietnam.

During the conversation, an exchange of views took place on a wide range of issues of Turkmen-Vietnamese cooperation, carried out both in bilateral and multilateral formats, primarily within the framework of international structures.

Particular attention was paid to issues of expanding interparliamentary dialogue.