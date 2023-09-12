Halon releases Halon Protect 10 and Halon Engage 10 with Bounce Patrol and Mobile Push
Halon, the leader in email infrastructure software, announces the latest updates for their Halon Engage and Halon Protect solutions.GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Halon, the leader in email infrastructure software, is thrilled to announce the latest updates for their Halon Engage and Halon Protect solutions. The releases bring new mobile push support and introduce Bounce Patrol, designed to further streamline email operations for service providers.
With Mobile Push integration, Halon is now enabling the generation of mobile app notifications directly from its policy engines. Clients can benefit from faster implementation of cross-channel message flows, which aligns with Halon enabling 10x faster time-to-market for new initiatives.
Bounce Patrol empowers our clients with fast, accurate, and up-to-date classification patterns for automatically categorizing bounces. With Bounce Patrol, the efficiency of business operations can be enhanced with lower maintenance costs.
Anders Berggren, CPO and Co-founder of Halon says, ‘At Halon, we understand the significance of being DevOps-friendly, and these updates reflect our commitment to providing solutions that further streamline operations and promote efficiency. I'm particularly thrilled about the integration framework improvements, and the future innovations to come with the mobile push integration’.
Other significant features include lightning-fast access to real-time data with Connect’s background HTTP requests using the Ultra IO architecture, and a new injection API that offers seamless app integration with tailored submission. These enhancements enhance the ability to make data-driven decisions and seamlessly integrate with applications, ultimately contributing to increased productivity and a competitive edge in the market.
In line with its quarterly release cycle, Halon has rolled out a fresh versioning approach, introducing Halon Engage 10 and Halon Protect 10. These updates are a testament to Halon's continued ability to enable clients to achieve 10x faster development than any other platform, giving them a unique advantage over the competition.
Anders Långsved, CEO of Halon, emphasizes, "Today marks a significant milestone - with the introduction of mobile push integration we're taking a major leap forward in our commitment to providing the most modern messaging infrastructure on the market. I'd like to thank our forward-thinking clients for their continued input on what they need. This helps us build the world's best email infrastructure solutions.”
About Halon
Founded in 2010 in Gothenburg, Sweden, Halon is on a mission to empower service providers to control and maximize email - the world’s most important means of digital communication. At Halon, we recognize the value email brings to your business. That’s why we are committed to driving continuous innovation to ensure success. For more information, visit https://halon.io/
