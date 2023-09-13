BlackVue Dash Cameras Slashes Cloud Subscription Prices, Introduces New Lite Plan
BlackVue Cloud Plan updates include feature overhaul, price cuts and new entry-level plan
We believe the new Lite Plan and price cuts will give a wide range of customers the opportunity to try BlackVue Cloud and enjoy the benefits of its connected safety features.”SEONGNAM, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pittasoft, leading premium dash cam manufacturer from South Korea, introduces a new entry-level subscription plan for its BlackVue Cloud service.
— Seohyeon Choi, Product Manager - Pittasoft
BlackVue Cloud, the dashboard camera connected service for Cloud-compatible BlackVue dash cams, set the standard for the industry since its inception in 2015. With interest for smart safety features at an all-time high, BlackVue decided to overhaul its Cloud subscription plans to meet the demands of its users and introduce a new entry-level paid tier.
With its Free, Smart and Fleet plans, BlackVue has been addressing the vehicle safety monitoring needs of individuals, power users and businesses with tailored functions at various price points. All plans offer Remote Live View, Video Playback and Download, Push Notifications and Live Event Upload, manageable through the BlackVue App and Web Viewer. While the Free Plan allows users to register a single camera to the Cloud and offers ten minutes of daily Remote Live View, the paid plans let them register extra cameras, offer unlimited Live View, more storage, and in the case of the Fleet Plan, dedicated tracking and geofencing features.
With this update, BlackVue is making the Smart and Fleet plans up to thirty-six percent more affordable for both the initial dash cam and the additional cameras registered under a BlackVue Cloud account.
Meanwhile, the company is introducing a new Lite Plan to deliver extended capabilities and multi-camera registration at a more affordable price point, starting at US$3.99 or equivalent per month for the first dash cam and $3 for additional cameras. Compared to the Free Plan, it also includes more daily Remote Live View time and Unlimited Remote Download and Playback of videos recorded on the cameras’ storage.
The Lite and Smart plans now let users register and manage up to fifteen dash cams, up from three for the Smart Plan prior to the update. This will allow more flexibility for individual users who want to protect multiple vehicles without having to subscribe to the Fleet Plan.
“We have been actively listening to our users’ feedback and requests to address them in a meaningful way”, said Seohyeon Choi, Product Manager at Pittasoft. “We believe the new Lite Plan and price cuts will give a wide range of customers the opportunity to try BlackVue Cloud and enjoy the benefits of its connected safety features”.
Users who subscribed via the iOS and Android app stores to the Smart Plan before the update will see their monthly bill automatically adjusted down to the new price, starting from their next billing period. Fleet subscribers, who must sign up on blackvuecloud.com, are invited to check their email inboxes to confirm the migration of their account to the new reduced-cost Fleet Plan.
For more information, visit https://blackvuecloud.com/
ABOUT PITTASOFT / BLACKVUE™:
Established in 2007, Pittasoft has made BlackVue the standard for simple, reliable, connected and elegant dashcam design. It pioneered Wi-Fi connectivity for easy setup and management of videos through a mobile phone. It also became popular for its advanced Parking Mode monitoring function.
Since 2015, BlackVue has set itself further apart with the launch of BlackVue Cloud, a service enabling remote Live View of in-car footage from anywhere, anytime with the BlackVue app. This unique feature provides both business fleet managers and individual users with new ways to easily monitor their vehicles in real time, from the palm of their hand.
Jeremie Sinic
Pittasoft Co., Ltd.
+82 31-8039-7789
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
BlackVue Cloud Promotional Video