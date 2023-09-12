SCAN Group Makes Strategic Investment in Guaranteed
The First Tech-Enabled Hospice Care Company is Committed to Making End-of-Life Care More Personalized, Inclusive, and Accessible to AllLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SCAN Group, a mission-driven organization whose holdings include SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, has made a strategic investment in Guaranteed, a tech-enabled hospice company providing modern, end-of-life care designed with the patient and caregiver in mind.
Guaranteed was founded in 2021 by Jessica McGlory following her experience caring for her father in hospice. The company aims to give families a better way to care for loved ones in their last days.
“We are committed to supporting Guaranteed’s work to provide an inclusive and personalized end-of-life experience for all,” said Deepa Sheth, chief corporate development officer of SCAN Group. “When a loved one comes to the end of their life and enters hospice, the emotion, grief and responsibilities can be very overwhelming. Guaranteed provides individuals, their families, and caregivers the dignified support and hospice services they need in a way that is tailored for them.”
“As a Black female solo founder, I have been thoughtful and intentional in choosing strategic partners for Guaranteed,” said McGlory. “We are thrilled to count SCAN as a partner that is aligned with our goal of providing the best possible care to all older adults, including those who are vulnerable or who have traditionally been left of the care system.”
Guaranteed offers a technology platform that connects patients and family members to palliative trained nurses, spiritual coordinators, social workers and dietitians, as well as 24/7 in-person care. Guaranteed currently serves Medicare and Medicaid patients in Los Angeles, California and has plans to expand to other geographies in the near future.
Guaranteed is the sixth investment that SCAN Group has made as part of its larger strategy to support diverse-owned, mission-aligned organizations that are transforming the way older adults are cared for in the United States.
To date, SCAN has made strategic investments in MedArrive, a healthcare logistics and services platform that enables payers and providers to extend care services into the home; Monogram Health, a leading kidney care management company that provides in-home solutions for patients living with chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease; SafelyYou, an AI-enabled fall management technology; Arine, a technology-driven leader improving medication management and adherence; and SafeRide Health, a technology-first non-emergency medical transport (NEMT) broker that builds customized end-to-end transportation programs around the needs of older adults.
About SCAN Group
SCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities and loneliness. SCAN Group’s Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves more than 285,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada and Texas. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched three mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, and myPlace Health (a joint venture with Commonwealth Care Alliance), each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. Additionally, in 2022 SCAN acquired The Residentialist Group, now known as Homebase Medical, to support chronic disease management and palliative care for older adults in the home. SCAN’s care delivery affiliates collectively serve more than 36,000 members. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org or follow SCAN on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
Seffrah Orlando
SCAN Group
+1 562-508-6781
sorlando@scanhealthplan.com