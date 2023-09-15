The 10th Gwangju Design Biennale Opens with a Spectacular Ceremony to Embark on a 62-day Grand Journey

Kang Ki-Jung, Mayor of Gwangju City; Jung Moo-chang, Chairman of Gwangju City Council; Lee Jung-sun, Superintendent of Gwangju City Education; Pekka Metso, the Ambassador of Finland to South Korea, and other guests joined the opening performance. | Photo - AVING News

Mayor Kang Ki-jung, Director Song Jin-hee of GIDP, and other dignitaries observed the exhibition artworks. | Photo - AVING News

Mayor Kang Ki-Jung, Director Song Jin-hee of GIDP, and honorary ambassador Ji Seok-jin met with Pekka Metso, the Ambassador of Finland to South Korea, at the Gwangju Biennale Exhibition Hall to discuss strengthening friendly relations. | Photo - AVING News

Visitors are viewing the exhibition artworks. | Photo - AVING News