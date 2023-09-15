The 10th Gwangju Design Biennale Opens with a Spectacular Ceremony to Embark on a 62-day Grand Journey
Kang Ki-Jung, Mayor of Gwangju City; Jung Moo-chang, Chairman of Gwangju City Council; Lee Jung-sun, Superintendent of Gwangju City Education; Pekka Metso, the Ambassador of Finland to South Korea, and other guests joined the opening performance. | Photo - AVING News
Mayor Kang Ki-jung, Director Song Jin-hee of GIDP, and other dignitaries observed the exhibition artworks. | Photo - AVING News
Mayor Kang Ki-Jung, Director Song Jin-hee of GIDP, and honorary ambassador Ji Seok-jin met with Pekka Metso, the Ambassador of Finland to South Korea, at the Gwangju Biennale Exhibition Hall to discuss strengthening friendly relations. | Photo - AVING News
On the afternoon of the 6th, the opening ceremony of the 10th Gwangju Design Biennale took place at the Special Stage of Gwangju Biennale Exhibition Hall.
On the afternoon of September 6th, Gwangju Institute of Design Promotion (GIDP, Director Song Jin-hee) announced the start of the 62-day grand journey at the opening ceremony of the 10th Gwangju Design Biennale on the Special Stage of Gwangju Biennale Exhibition Hall, in front of over 800 domestic and international dignitaries and citizens.
Television celebrity Ji Seok-jin, the honorary ambassador of the Biennale, and newscaster Yeon Bit-na led the ceremony as MCs. The opening ceremony started with the opening announcement by the Director of GIDP Song Jin-hee, followed by the welcome speech from the mayor of Gwangju Kang Ki-jung, congratulatory messages, exhibition introduction, and the opening performance with citizens.
Members of the National Assembly and government officials of the Republic of Korea, diplomatic groups in Korea, and eminent persons from the design industry participated in the ceremony.
The opening ceremony, themed “Meet Design, Meet People,” emphasized this year’s edition as a 100% face-to-face event after COVID-19, with citizens from all walks of life attending, adding significance to the opening ceremony.
In addition, various lively festival events - such as pre-show performances, a media facade fusion performance with the theme of “meeting,” as well as a post-show performance, “Eouelim Madang (Gathering Place)” - were held where citizens could come together.
Mayor Kang Ki-jung said in his welcome speech, “Through this Design Biennale, dedicated to the coexistence of people and the city, we can gain a lot of inspiration for a future where people and cities coexist harmoniously,” and encouraged everyone to enjoy the diverse design festivals that unfold throughout Gwangju.
This year’s Gwangju Design Biennale, with the theme “Meet Design,” will take place until November 7th, featuring main exhibitions, special exhibitions, international academic events, affiliated commemorative shows, various experiences, and events at venues including the Biennale Exhibition Hall and Gwangju City Art Museum.
Starting from the 7th, at the three venues of the Biennale Exhibition Hall, international figures in the design world, including Peter Zec, President of the German Red Dot Design Awards, will participate in international conferences, design forums, and design talks for three days.
There is a wide variety of things to see, enjoy, and experience, including metaverse-linked design experiences, Kakao experience zones, children’s design education programs, AI scent tunnels, art festivals, and various performances in exhibition hall squares. Pengsoo, a popular penguin character from the Educational Broadcasting System (EBS) in the Republic of Korea chosen as the honorary ambassador of the Biennale, will visit the exhibition hall in mid-September to meet with local fans.
Main Exhibitions
The four sub-themes of the exhibition are as follows: Design meets Technology, Lifestyle, Culture, and Business.
The Technology Hall will exhibit future designs where cutting-edge technologies such as AI(artificial intelligence), robots, and intelligent tech meet design to realize the future of our dreams. Prominent designers and companies like LG, Renault Korea, KG Mobility, and Neuromeka will participate.
The Lifestyle hall will showcase designs in things we can see and enjoy every day.
The Culture Hall will introduce aspects of K-Culture and K-Design drawn from the areas of culture and design. The Business hall will showcase innovative designs of global companies such as Samsung Electronics and Dyson, which have achieved success through design management.
Special Exhibitions
Gwangju Design Biennale also organizes various special exhibitions. The Gwangju Museum of Art will present numerous works achieved through collaboration between artists and designers based on materials collected from forests in Jongoe Park and other places.
In the past, an international poster design invitational exhibition was held at the Gwangju Biennale Exhibition Hall involving 350 designers from 30 countries. The Gwangju Institute of Design Promotion participated in the event with the theme of “Design Nexus” (or Design Connection) with 200 designers and college students from Gwangju and Jeollanam-do to highlight present and future designs of the Honam region.
International Conference
The international conference will be at the Biennale Hall 3 for three days from September 7th. In attendance will be Red Dot CEO(Peter Zec), Chairperson of the National Architecture Policy Committee (Young Gull Kwon), Professor of Tokai University in Japan (Nakajima Juri), Professor at Georgia Institute of Technology in the U.S. (Eun-sook Kwon), Professor of Seoul National University (Nando Kim) among others. The forum in which they will participate will involve discourse on the themes of design value, trend, and future.
Pop-Up Exhibition
The GDB2023 prepares activities where visitors can see, enjoy, and experience various designs. From July 19th to September 3rd, the 10th Gwangju Design Biennale pop-up exhibition is available to visit at the Cultural Plaza on the first floor of the Shinsegae Department Store in Gwangju.
The theme of the pop-up exhibit includes “Meet & Eat,” designed by MOTOElastico (Simone Carena, Marco Bruno, Minji Kim, Giulia Nespoli). The concept of Korean street food - “Odeng (boiled fish cake),” “Tteokkochi (rice cake skewer),” and “Gimbap” - transformed into fashion icons inspired the work. Each piece is entirely made out of paper (that is recyclable), which sets an example of a sustainable environment in the event scene.
Meanwhile, the 10th Gwangju Design Biennale will welcome visitors without a break until November 7th for 62 days at various locations in Gwangju, including the Gwangju Biennale Exhibition Hall.
Davis Kim
AVING News
davis@aving.net
