British School Manila supports a greener Philippines with new Department of Energy partnership
Leading international school partners with Department of Energy to promote energy efficiency.
Our curriculum draws heavily on the UN Sustainable Development Goals and is built around the “learning that transfers” model where students apply their learning to the real world as problem-solvers.”TAGUIG, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The British School Manila, a leading international educational institution based in Bonifacio Global City, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Energy (DoE) to signify their commitment to the future of their students and the Philippines.
— Martin van der Linde, Head of School
In line with the school’s guiding statements, to educate students to be global citizens with the skills, understanding and values to be willing and able to contribute to the world, the MoU will see the renowned British school and Department of Energy entering a collaborative partnership to support positive change, at the school and in the wider community. The organisations expressed their support and willingness to support each other’s missions to help transform the Philippines into a more sustainable, resilient, digitally connected, and inclusive nation that chooses the Energy Efficient and Conservation Act (RA. 11285) as its way of life.
As part of the partnership, the school will receive the results of an energy audit conducted by DoE to examine energy usage in school and look for opportunities to increase energy efficiency. The savings generated will then be coursed into more of the school’s sustainability projects.
The British School Manila has already committed to the phased implementation of sustainable solar provision across our school campus, starting with a 99.76kwp system this year. Speaking at the MoU signing, Head of The British School Manila, Martin van der Linde confirmed that over the coming years, they will roll out subsequent phases, with the goal of having full sustainable solar energy coverage across the entire school campus. The school is also dedicated to achieving international sustainability accreditation through the Eco Schools Programme and the collaboration with DoE on Energy Efficiency will significantly support this initiative.
The Head of School further commented, “Our curriculum content, from Early Years through Senior School, draws heavily on the UN Sustainable Development Goals and is built around the “learning that transfers” model where students apply their learning to the real world as problem-solvers. Our students already use their learning to support energy efficiency initiatives with the emphasis on taking their learning home and into their communities.
Expanding on that, our commitment as part of our collaboration with the DoE will develop educational opportunities well beyond the BSM gates to take that learning into local schools. We look forward to working with our new partners to strategise around this and spread the energy efficiency message far and wide.”
Bea Gabuya
The British School Manila
fgabuya@britishschoolmanila.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube