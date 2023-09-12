SentencingStats.com Uniquely Poised to Assist with Retroactive Application of Amendment 821

Amendment 821 Guide : Part A and Part B

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SentencingStats.com, the industry leader in federal sentencing data and analytics, finds itself at the epicenter of a pivotal development in criminal justice reform.

On August 24, 2023, the U.S. Sentencing Commission voted to make two new, important amendments to the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines retroactive. Known as Amendment 821, defendants can begin filing motions for resentencing immediately (although any reduction will not take effect until February 1, 2024). This opens the door for sentence reductions for approximately 20,000 federal inmates. There is now a major need for expert analysis to identify eligible cases and provide empirical data to support re-sentencings under the new amendments.

To assist attorneys and defendants through this process, SentencingStats.com has launched its Amendment 821 Sentence Reduction Kit. This toolkit provides customized analytics and resources tailored to individual cases. Options include a special package for Public Defenders and CJA attorneys, and robust packages featuring custom analysis, declarations, expert testimony, specialized briefs, and resentencing strategy consulting.

SentencingStats.com has also developed the website Amendment821.com as a free resource on the new amendments. This site includes a questionnaire and pre-qualification calculator to assess eligibility, as well as informational videos, infographics, news updates, and more.

"This is an unprecedented opportunity to right the wrongs of unjust sentencing disparities," said Mark Allenbaugh, President and Chief Research Officer of SentencingStats.com. "Our advanced analytics will enable fairer outcomes by leveraging data to uncover disparities and present the full context for each individual case."

"We encourage anyone who may be eligible under Amendment 821 to have your counsel contact us about our sentence reduction kits, now available for pre-orders", added CEO Darren Kramer. "Our team has worked tirelessly to provide attorneys and defendants with the most accurate federal sentencing forecasts. We are committed to developing innovative new tools to assist with retroactive application of this landmark reform."

About SentencingStats.com

Founded in 2019, SentencingStats.com produces analytics on federal sentencing data. Their reports, visualizations, and predictive models uncover trends and biases while forecasting high-probability sentence outcomes. This enables advocates to better understand sentencing disparities and trends for similarly situated offenders and typical rulings for each case. For more information, visit www.sentencingstats.com.

