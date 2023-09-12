Women Palante is launching the Integral Wellness Workshop: Personal Finances and Health, on September 16, 2023.
Women Palante is launching on Saturday, September 16, 2023, their Integral Wellness: Finances and Health workshop targeting Spanish Speaking women.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Women Palante is launching the Integral Wellness Workshop: Personal Finances and Health, on September 16, 2023.
“This in-person-comprehensive workshop will teach Spanish speaking women how to apply basic financial principles to their daily lives, change their habits and retrain their brains for a better life balance and money management”.
— Yurani Sandoval
Women Palante is launching on Saturday, September 16, 2023, their Integral Wellness: Finances and Health workshop targeting Spanish Speaking women. In this whole day workshop, Women Palante, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, proposes a comprehensive menu of topics including personal finance management and (re)learning healthy habits.
“This in-person-comprehensive workshop will teach Spanish speaking women how to apply basic financial principles to their daily lives and at the same time, change their habits and retrain their brains for a better life balance and money management”, explained Yurani Sandoval, CEO and Founder of Women Palante.
This year’s focus will be on two main themes: Finances and Health. The financial workshop is for non-financials, educating on how to manage bills, checking accounts, expenses, debts, financial emergencies & crafting of long-term goals.
The health workshop, teaches about habits and how to break cycles of procrastination, explore brain’s traps and examine the neuroscience of self-control and how to build new habits.
“Changing our brains whether we are experiencing “big” emotions, reactions, thoughts or behaviors, can sometimes seem an impossible task. However, thanks to neuroscience, we now have a better understanding of how the brain works and the most effective strategies to change any type of habit while at the same time strengthening our self-control. That is why we even included yoga classes at the end of the series to strengthen our bodies and minds” Sandoval added.
The health workshop complements the financial one because the way we handle money is an outward expression of an inner condition. “Money management is sometimes seen as a secret we shouldn’t even talk about, especially among women. Women should do the opposite and learn the importance of basic financial principles” explained Luisa Torres, neuropsychologist and founder of Happiher, one of our experts giving the workshops, along with Mónica Muñoz, CEO our financial workshop expert.
Who can apply? Any Spanish-speaking woman who wants to find a supportive, bilingual community of women helping one another to succeed are welcome to apply. The cost of this in-person workshop is $25 and it will be held at 15800 Crabbs Branch Way #300, Rockville, MD 20855. The yoga class and the lunch is included in the prize
Women Palante thanks Schusterman Family Philanthropies with the REALITY Social Justice Micro Grants, Montgomery County Black Collective, Hero4hope, Non Profit Village, the sponsors of these workshops.
For more information and to register for the workshops go to this link.
With these workshops, Women Palante, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, continues to support and educate moms to strengthen their business, financial, health and well-being skills, helping them to develop strategies for work-life balance.
About Women Palante:
Women Palante is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in the Washington D.C. metro area which helps Latina women across the Americas to become successful entrepreneurs while living a healthy and balanced life. Women and mothers join our community, where they take part in bilingual educational programs and a business incubator where they can start and grow their businesses while centering on their wellness and personal development.
Visit our website: www.womenpalante.org for more information about our programs.
Author: Selene Sopelana, Communications Specialist.
Women Palante
+1 202-495-1915
email us here
Visit us on social media:
IG
Yurani Sandoval
Women Palante
+1 202-495-1915
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram