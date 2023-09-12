Bletchley Group launches growth consultancy offerings in the U.S.
A long time UK based strategy and management consulting firm moves to the US corporate market to offer accelerated growth through strategy and transformation.LOS ANGELES, CA, US, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bletchley Group, an international strategy and management consulting firm specializing in growth, strategy and transformation, announces its debut in the US marketplace. Its expansion from the UK comes on the heels of recent changes in the UK and EU markets. Jim Stevenson, CEO of Bletchley Group, says, “The US is at the front and center of new business opportunities.”
“The US market is obviously huge, the largest economy in the world. While there are many great companies here, large and small in addition to many great startups, there are a lot that have great potential but just don’t have the support they need to fulfill that potential.”
Corporations typically hire consultancy firms for strategy and a different firm or internal teams to implement it, creating an environment for confusion and failure for both firms. Stevenson says “We make growth the objective of your strategy and the result of your transformation.
The support Bletchley Group brings is holistic, across all aspects of the business to set up and focus on growth. This combination is rare. “We create strategies that focus on customers, developing propositions, creating go-to-market plans and aligning capabilities to drive revenue and business growth. We transform your organisation's people, processes and products from within to add value early, then create and accelerate growth.
“The original intention of the name Bletchley Group was ‘Bletchley’, after Bletchley Park where Alan Turing made the first modern computer focused on a business need, to break the German enigma code and ‘Group’, a group of the best people brought together to meet the clients business needs. I bring together the right people at the right time. It was a reaction I had to consultancy firms that used the people they had rather than the best people for the job.”
Over the last 23 years Bletchley Group has also focused on creating strategies and transformation across multiple business functions and breaking down the silo’s between them, adding $700M+ to clients’ growth. Eight years ago, Stevenson added corporate fundraising and mergers and acquisitions to Bletchley Group’s product offering to support companies to fund their growth ambitions and to accelerate expansion or indeed to divest or exit.
Stevenson made his mark working with a range of clients across consumer brands, retail, media, marketplaces, finance and technology, offering a range of strategic advisory as well as tactical and pragmatic consultancy to deliver accelerated growth and outstanding results for large corporate companies as well as SMB and startups.
Clients have included Guardian News and Media, Selfridges & Co, Bacardi, News International, Grey Goose Vodka, Marks and Spencer, TX Group and Hilton Hotels.
Bletchley Group will continue to operate in the UK and Europe throughout its US expansion. For more information, go to bletchleygroup.com.
