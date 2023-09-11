Montgomery County Council Meets on Sept. 12 to Commemorate African Heritage Month and Hold Public Hearings

MARYLAND, November 9 - For Immediate Release: Monday, September 11, 2023

Also on Sept. 12: Council will recognize National Senior Citizens Day and Drag Story Hour

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 9 a.m. and will begin with two proclamation presentations. The first, presented by Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles, will recognize National Senior Citizens Day. The second, presented by Councilmember Kristin Mink and the full Council, will celebrate Drag Story Hour.

At 11:30 a.m., the Council will host its third annual African Heritage Month commemoration, led by Council President Evan Glass, Councilmember Will Jawando and Councilmember Sayles. The theme of this year’s event is Celebrating African Changemakers who are Redefining Culture and Community.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Consent Calendar

Each item on the Council’s Consent Calendar can be found on the Council agenda for Tuesday, Sept. 12, which is available on the Council website.

Spending Affordability Guidelines for the FY25 Capital Budget and the FY25-FY30 Capital Improvements Program

Introduction: The Council will introduce Spending Affordability Guidelines for the FY25 Capital Budget and the FY25-FY30 Capital Improvements Program (CIP). These guidelines limit certain types of debt that may be programmed for expenditures in the CIP and set the Council’s voting thresholds for the capital budget each year.

The Council must adopt spending affordability guidelines for the aggregate capital budget by the first Tuesday in October of every odd calendar year. By evaluating and setting appropriate debt levels every two years, the Council preserves the County’s fiscal health and manages the amount of general funds required for debt service. A public hearing is scheduled for Sept. 19. The Government Operations and Fiscal Policy Committee worksession is scheduled for Sept. 21.

Proposed Closed Session

At 9:45 a.m., the Council is expected to hold a proposed closed session to discuss appointment, employment, assignment, promotion, discipline, demotion, compensation, removal, resignation or performance evaluation of appointees, employees or officials over whom it has jurisdiction, pursuant to Maryland Code, General Provisions Article §3-305(b)(1)(i). The topic is a personnel matter concerning one or more specific appointees, employees or officials.

Public Hearings

Unless otherwise noted, the Council will hold the following hybrid public hearings at 1:30 p.m. Residents can visit the Council website to learn about the multiple ways to provide testimony.

Bill 32-23, Police - Policing Advisory Commission - Amendments

Public hearing: The Council will hold a public hearing on Bill 32-23, Police - Policing Advisory Commission – Amendments, which would rename the Policing Advisory Commission so that it will now be known as the Community Advisory Commission on Public Safety; amend the law regarding the Policing Advisory Commission, the appointment of members and scope of the commission; and generally amend the law regarding policing, public safety and law enforcement. The lead sponsor is Councilmember Dawn Luedtke.

Bill 33-23, Police - Voluntary Registry for Emergency 911 Calls - Established

Public hearing: The Council will hold a public hearing on Bill 33-23, which would establish a voluntary registry for emergency 911 calls to enable the public to provide personal and medical information to assist emergency responders and generally amend the law regarding public safety, emergency response and policing. The lead sponsor is Councilmember Luedtke. Councilmember Kate Stewart, Council President Glass, Council Vice-President Andrew Friedson, and Councilmembers Gabe Albornoz, Sidney Katz and Natali Fani-González are cosponsors.

Special Appropriation to Montgomery County Public Schools’ FY24 Capital Budget - $602,651 for Planned Life Cycle Asset Replacement: MCPS (Source of Funds: State Aid; Aging Schools Program)

Public hearing and vote expected: The Council will hold a public hearing and is expected to vote on an amendment to the FY23-28 CIP and a $602,651 special appropriation to the FY24 Capital Budget for Montgomery County Public Schools and the Planned Life Cycle Asset Replacement project.

The increase is needed to support capital improvements in aging school buildings that would protect the school building from deterioration, improve safety of students and staff, and enhance the delivery of educational programs. The appropriations will be reimbursed by the state Aging Schools Program.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.