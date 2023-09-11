Top 10 Reasons to Visit this Gem in the Federated States of Micronesia

The Pacific Ocean holds a treasure trove of hidden gems, and Yap in the Federated States of Micronesia, is one such jewel just waiting to be discovered. With its untouched nature, rich cultural heritage, and breathtaking underwater wonders, Yap is fully open for tourism business and offers an extraordinary travel experience. Here are the top ten (10) reasons why we think you should choose Yap as your next travel destination.

Manta Ray Paradise – Yap is home to one of the few Manta Ray Sanctuaries in the world and is a place where you can consistently encounter these majestic creatures year-round. Dive into the clear waters and swim alongside these majestic creatures in their natural habitat and observe these gentle giants being groomed by fish at their cleaning stations. Pristine Coral Reefs – Scuba diving is the number one activity and you can easily arrange a trip with Yap Divers to easily explore Yap’s vibrant coral gardens offering a kaleidoscope of colors and teeming with marine life. Beyond mantas you can do shark dives, witness the mandarin fish mating ceremony, and encounter green sea turtles, dolphins and even whales. Cultural Heritage – The island still maintains much of its traditional culture and there are multiple opportunities to immerse yourself in the rich culture and traditions of the Yapese people. Witness ancient stone money, giant stone discs that date as back as two (2) millennia and participate in local ceremonies and dances. Take back an authentic Yapese souvenir made from the handwoven leaves, husks or shells of coconuts. Adventures in Untouched Nature – Whether you are a thrill-seeker or a nature lover, Yap’s largely untouched natural beauty will leave you in awe. On the land side you can hike the famous Tamilyog Trail, kayak through mangrove forests, go birdwatching to witness some of Yap’s endemic and migratory species, take a traditional outrigger canoe ride, or just relax on a secluded beach. Unique Accommodation – Stay at the renowned Manta Ray Bay Resort with easy access to diving adventures and where dining takes place on a 110-year-old 170-foot South Seas schooner. Or opt for the quaint and charming O’Keefe’s Waterfront Inn, where modern comfort blends seamlessly with timeless tradition. The family-owned and operated ESA Bayview Hotel located on the picturesque Chamorro Bay is another good option and offers forty well-appointed rooms. These three (3) properties also all provide complimentary pick up and drop off at the airport. Explore Yap’s Rich World War II History on Land and Underwater– Strategically located between the Philippines and Guam, Japanese-occupied Yap was targeted almost daily by American aircrafts from June of 1944 to August of 1945. This has resulted in several historical sites and wreckages on land and in the water that offer visitors a profound glimpse into the island’s wartime past. Numerous historical marker signs dot the island where you can see plane wreckages, gun batteries, bunkers, tunnels and memorials to fallen soldiers. Authentic Cuisine – Yapese cuisine is a delicious blend of flavors influenced by its Pacific location. Savor local delicacies made from taro, breadfruit, fresh seafood and tropical fruits. Make sure and try the local ceviche as well as tuba, the locally fermented alcohol made from coconut flowers No Crowds and Friendly Locals –– With a population of just under 11,000 and annual visitors of around 1500, you need never to encounter crowds on a dive or when exploring the charming capital Colonia and surrounding areas. Smallness also has its advantages when it comes to friendliness, and the Yapese people are known for their warmth and hospitality. There are smiles everywhere on Yap and you will feel like a welcomed guest as you explore the island. Easy Accessibility – United Airlines now offers two weekly flights between Guam and Yap, with seamless connections to Hawaii, the US mainland, Japan and beyond. Yap can also be accessed from Palau on Pacific Mission Aviation’s (PMA) weekly service and charters. Seamless Functionality – Yap is a former protectorate of the US and English is the national language. The currency used is the US dollar and credit cards are widely accepted at tourism businesses. There’s reliable power, water and internet services, and food products and other items from all over the world are widely available.

Yap is more than a destination; it is an unforgettable experience. Whether you are an underwater enthusiast, a culture buff, or simply in search of tranquillity, Yap offers a unique blend of adventure and serenity. Now is the time to embark on a journey to this hidden Micronesian paradise and create memories that will last a lifetime.