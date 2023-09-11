Cheyenne Wyoming Takes “Air Traffic Control” To A New Level

Story by Senior Airman Edward Hermsen, 153rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The 243rd ATCS (Air Traffic Control Squadron) based with the 153rd Wyoming Air National Guard held a ceremony to usher in new robust radar capability, on Aug. 17, 2023.

“With the addition of this seven-scope fixed Radar Approach Control (RAPCON),” said Major Daniel Hochhalter, the Commander of the 243rd ATCS, “The 243rd ATCS became the most robust and dynamic ATCS in the ANG. Not only is our deployable mission leading the charge towards converting to a Combat Airfield Operations Squadron (CAOS), but our home station operation (controlling the Cheyenne Regional Airport) has had a significant value added to local aviation due to this expansion from our antiquated 1960s technology 14K radar to the new age Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System (STARS) we christened today.”

The 243rd ATCS is responsible for providing air traffic control to the 153rd Wyoming Air National Guard and the local Cheyenne Regional Airport. The new equipment includes the addition of seven STARS radar scopes and the congruent technology that accompanies these state-of-the-art systems. This equipment opens new doors for the 243rd ATCS, allowing the ability to procure an ASR-11 radar to be installed directly at the Cheyenne Airport.

“Which would provide radar coverage all the way to the ground (allowing even better safety of flight during inclement weather). Additionally, the addition of an ASR-11 radar would open the door to potential airspace expansion, which leads to more positions and manning, as well as control into airports such as Camp Guernsey, one of our strongest joint military partners,” said Hochhalter.

“This new equipment and strategic ability ensures an even greater sense of airspace surveillance. Greatly improving the ability of the 153rd’s militaristic missions and the safety of the local Cheyenne Regional Airport. Personally, I gain so much satisfaction out of watching my Red-tailed Hawks passionately working towards improving this unit,” Hochhalter continued.

“Through their expertise and intrinsic motivation to leave a legacy. I am truly privileged to lead such a revolutionary group of people, toward a future that will require air traffic and airfield operations services anywhere, anytime, on any surface. We are the Red-tailed Hawks, and we are Fired Up!”