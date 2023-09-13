Atypical Digital, A Global Digital Platform to Acquire Florida based KBK Communications, a HubSpot preferred partner

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Atypical Digital has entered into a letter of intent to acquire KBK Communications, Inc. (www.kbkcommunications.com), a digital marketing agency headquartered in Central Florida, USA.

KBK has a proven track record of digital sales and marketing strategies, HubSpot implementations, CRM customization and technology integrations including ERP, AI, CRM and e-commerce. As a HubSpot agency partner, KBK has built numerous customized onboarding strategies for manufacturing, distribution, and service providers predominantly in the healthcare industry.

With the acquisition of KBK, Atypical Digital will increase its capabilities to build a unique value proposition as an end-to-end digital services market leader. The deal is expected to close before the end of September 2023.

About Atypical Digital:

Atypical Digital is a global digital marketing platform that provides technology, marketing, business strategy, and creative direction solutions. Atypical Digital offers a full suite of services to help businesses optimize their digital marketing channels and create a superior customer experience for increased revenues and market dominance.

Atypical Digital’s services include expert CMS implementation/customization (Adobe Experience Manager and Magnolia CMS), e-commerce (Adobe Commerce and vTex), HubSpot partner services, content strategy, conversion rate optimization (CRO), data strategy and analytics, online reputation management, paid media services, search engine optimization (SEO), staff augmentation and SAP services.

Atypical Digital is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Canada, Costa Rica, UK, South Korea, and Peru.

