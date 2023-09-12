Canadian MedTech Pioneer, Pierre Lemire, Attending Premiere Medical Innovation and Investment Event in Barcelona

Kent's CEO, Pierre Lemire, with SnapshotNIR

Kent Imaging's CEO is attending LSI’s 2023 European Emerging MedTech Summit in Barcelona, Spain from September 18 to 22.

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent Imaging's CEO, Pierre Lemire, is attending LSI’s 2023 European Emerging MedTech Summit in Barcelona, Spain from September 18th to 22nd. Mr. Lemire will be in attendance with other industry visionaries, thought leaders, and professionals from around the world, including Kent’s investment partners, TVM Capital Life Science.

The Summit is where medical and health leaders will access the intelligence and relationships they need to build breakthrough companies and happier, healthier futures. Mr. Lemire is pleased to present the imaging power of Kent’s lead product, SnapshotNIR, at the innovator's pavilion and as part of the first group of presenting companies.

Kent Imaging uses multispectral oxygenation imaging to enhance the care of chronic and acute wounds. SnapshotNIR is a portable tool that utilizes near-infrared (NIR), reflectance-based technology to measure tissue oxygen saturation in superficial tissue. The information collected by the device improves the data available to care providers when making medical decisions that positively impact patient outcomes in the wound and surgical care markets.

Kent Imaging is strategically building the future of medical imaging technology and is dedicated to delivering innovative and non-invasive light-based diagnostic solutions to improve clinical insights. 2023 has been another year of growth for Kent Imaging. The company looks forward to forming new collaborative relationships and positively impacting patient outcomes globally.

To learn more about the event, visit https://www.lifesciencemarketresearch.com/

About Pierre Lemire

Mr. Lemire is a technology commercialization expert with over 35 years of experience in the high-tech world of imaging, his past roles as a CTO at Autodesk Inc, and co-founder of Calgary Scientific provide key experiences that he uses to guide Kent Imaging’s corporate strategy. His passion for building high-tech imaging products has been the driving force of his professional life.

About Kent Imaging, Inc.

Kent Imaging, located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a leading innovator in near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging, who develops, manufactures, and markets medical technology that supports real-time decision making in wound care, vascular and surgical subspecialties. Kent holds multiple patents in oxygen imaging technology and continues to provide innovative and advanced diagnostic imaging solutions to aid healthcare systems nationally and internationally. For more information about Kent Imaging, visit http://www.kentimaging.com/