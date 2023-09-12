RailPros Announces Jennifer Drake as Vice President of Engineering Central Region
Drake will oversee new Chicago office, central engineering team.
Jennifer is a strong, people-focused leader, and a talented structural engineer and Project Manager. We look forward to her contributions to the team...”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Irving, TX-based RailPros announced today that it has hired Jennifer Drake as its Vice President of Engineering Central, based out of a new Chicago office.
— Kendall Koff, Chief Executive Officer, RailPros
“Jennifer is a strong, people-focused leader, and a talented structural engineer and Project Manager,” said Kendall Koff, Chief Executive Officer for RailPros. “We look forward to her contributions to the team and are confident that our central engineering group is in good hands with Jennifer.”
Drake has more than 20 years of experience in transportation, rail and infrastructure engineering. Her background includes business development and project management, encompassing all aspects of rail and highway bridge design and rehabilitation, from preliminary engineering through construction support for typical to complex structures.
“RailPros is a fast-growing company and I look forward to helping that growth in the central engineering region,” said Jennifer Drake, Vice President Engineering Central for RailPros. “It is an exciting time to work in railroad engineering and the team and I are going to accomplish great things together.”
Drake will report to Chief Operating Officer Marco Loureiro, who joined the company earlier this year, and will oversee a team of engineers based across the Midwest and central United States. In her role at RailPros she will also serve as a client-liaison on business development and on the development of cross-selling strategies across all lines of businesses.
She is a licensed professional and structural engineer and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from Washington University in St. Louis, and a master's in civil engineering from the University of Illinois Chicago.
Drake’s addition to the team coincides with the company’s decision to open a new office in the Chicago area. That office is expected to open by the end of the year. RailPros has offices nationwide and has teams in Canada and Mexico. The company continues to experience sustained growth as it provides diversified safety services, engineering, and training to freight, passenger and transit rail carriers across North America.
About RailPros
RailPros is headquartered in Irving, Texas, with offices nationwide. The company, which was founded in 2000, is exclusively focused on providing services to freight, passenger and transit rail carriers across North America. RailPros employs nearly 1,000 rail and transit engineers, construction managers, inspectors, design engineers, and field support staff, enabling us to service the full spectrum of the industry’s management, engineering construction management, planning and design needs. In addition, RailPros has a combined training and media production team, producing technical and safety training for rail carriers and rail-related industrial clients. We have a unique understanding of the industry’s rail and transit needs, and our expertise helps our clients complete work safely, efficiently and with minimal disruption to existing rail service. Rail isn’t a part of our business, it IS our business. For more information, visit railpros.com.
Ananda Boardman
RailPros
+1 682-318-0787
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook