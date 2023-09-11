September 11 - Secretary of State Jena Griswold Certifies 2023 Colorado Coordinated Election Ballot

State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290
Jena Griswold

Secretary of State
Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State

303-860-6903

Annie Orloff - annie.orloff@coloradosos.gov

Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Denver, September 11, 2023 - Today, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold certified the statewide ballot for the 2023 Coordinated Election, including all statewide ballot measures.

“Today I’m glad to announce the certification of the 2023 Coordinated Election Ballot,” said Secretary Griswold. “In just two months, Coloradans will be able to make their voice heard by voting in the 2023 Coordinated Election. As Secretary of State I am committed to ensuring that every eligible voter can cast a ballot in secure and accessible elections.”

Statewide ballot measures

Coloradans will have the opportunity to cast their vote on two statewide ballot measures in the 2023 Coordinated Election, each of which was referred to the ballot by the Colorado Legislature.

Proposition HH was referred to the ballot by the Colorado Legislature with Senate Bill 23-303 - Reduce Property Taxes and Voter-approved Revenue Change

Proposition II was referred to the ballot by the Colorado Legislature with House Bill 23-1290 – Proposition EE Funding Retention Rate Reduction

To learn more about the referred measures, please visit the Amendments and Propositions on the 2023 Ballot page at GoVoteColorado.gov.

In addition to the two statewide referred measures, local initiatives will be considered by some voters. County Clerks have the most complete information on local ballot contests.

Important information for Colorado voters:

All Colorado voters can sign up to track their ballot from sent to counted using BallotTrax.

Eligible Coloradans can register to vote and update their voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov through October 30th in order to receive a ballot in the mail. After October 30th, Coloradans can still register to vote, receive a ballot, and vote in person at a Voter Service and Polling Center (VSPC) until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Eligible voters who wish to mail back their voted ballot should do so by October 30th to ensure it is received by their county election official by November 7th. After October 30th, voters should return their ballot to a drop box or voting center.

In person voting on Election Day, Tuesday, November 7th, will be available from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

This year more than 130 voting centers will be available for voters by October 30th and more than 400 drop boxes will be available for voters by October 31st. Some locations will open prior to these dates. Voters can look up their locations, opening date, and hours at GoVoteColorado.gov.

Important upcoming dates for the 2023 Coordinated Election in Colorado

September 23 – Deadline to send ballots to registered military and overseas voters.

October 16 – First day ballots can be mailed to registered Colorado voters, except for military and overseas voters.

October 20 – Deadline for mail ballots to be sent to each registered eligible voter for the 2023 Coordinated Election.

October 30 – The minimum number of required VSPCs must be open for the 2023 Coordinated Election.

October 30 – Deadline to submit an application to register to vote through the mail, a voter registration agency, a local driver's license examination facility, or online in order to receive a ballot by mail for the 2023 Coordinated Election.

October 30 – Last suggested day to return ballots by mail.

October 31 – The minimum number of required drop boxes must be open to accept mail ballots for the 2023 Coordinated Election statewide.

October 31 – Suggested date for all voters to submit ballots at VSPC or drop box, and not by mail.

November 7 – Election Day. Eligible voters must have submitted their ballot or be in line to vote by 7 p.m. for their ballot to be counted. Ballots cast by military and overseas voters must be sent no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day and received close of business on the 8th day after the election (November 15).

Colorado voters can visit GoVoteColorado.gov to: