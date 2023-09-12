Ethos Benefits Focuses on Large Market Nationwide with Sale of Small Business Unit

Chelsea Ryckis (President) and Donovan Ryckis (CEO) of Ethos Benefits

Shift in focus aligns with the one-year anniversary of the Ethos Benefits rebrand

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethos Benefits, an employee benefits advisory firm with a fiduciary approach to creating meaningful employee benefits, is shifting its model to focus solely on the national large-sized market. They are expanding their existing client base of employers who are ready to explore options and shift the way they think about their group benefits offerings.

Ethos Benefits underwent a rebrand and name change in August 2022 to provide alignment with the work they do with employers and their employee benefit programs. “We chose the name “Ethos Benefits” to inspire employers to think differently about their healthcare programs and create a better experience for their employees through employee benefits,” says Chelsea Ryckis, President.

With their growing focus on using transparent strategies that align interests, giving companies long-term control over costs, and empowering employees, the brand transition has created further clarity of the business model. As of September 1, Ethos Benefits has sold its Small Business Unit to Acentria Insurance so they can focus exclusively on the large group market.

Donovan Ryckis, CEO, explains, “A lot of misalignments exist in group health insurance, and when working with larger employers who have team members dedicated to their employee benefit programs, we have the ability to address those issues. We can work collaboratively with these clients to reduce or eliminate the perverse financial incentives so rampant within the healthcare system that their employees inevitably fall victim to.”

Ethos Benefits educates clients on how the healthcare system works and how to put employers and their employees in control of their healthcare spend. Using their Ethos brand as the guiding principle, they help employers find and use their organizational character or “why” to fuel their decision-making.

“This concentrated focus allows us to create significant savings for our clients they can reinvest back into their business,” says Ryckis. “By focusing on data-driven, transparent health plans, we not only bring much-needed premium relief to employers and employees, but we also stay in absolute alignment with our values as a business. By consolidating our efforts and resources on large employers, we can create the greatest possible impact on the greatest number of families nationwide.”

Ethos Benefits is an employee benefits advisory firm committed to helping companies make financially focused and data-driven decisions resulting in meaningful employee benefits programs. For more information, visit https://www.ethosbenefits.com.

