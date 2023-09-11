Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Electric Scooter Crash In Worcester County

September 11, 2023

(BERLIN, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash this morning that took the life of a young man who was riding an electric scooter in Worcester County.

Muhammed Ekinci, 20, who is from the country of Turkey, was operating a Razor electric scooter involved in the crash. Emergency medical services personnel transported Ekinci to Atlantic General Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack responded about 6 a.m. Monday to Route 50 West in the area of Route 589 for a report of a crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2011 Ford Fusion struck the electric scooter.

The driver of the sedan, Katie Tucker, 45, of Berlin, Maryland refused medical treatment at the scene. Roads were closed for about three hours. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Berlin Barrack at 410-641-3101.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

###

