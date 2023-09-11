Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,365 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,652 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Electric Scooter Crash In Worcester County

Maryland State Police News Release

(BERLIN, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash this morning that took the life of a young man who was riding an electric scooter in Worcester County.

Muhammed Ekinci, 20, who is from the country of Turkey, was operating a Razor electric scooter involved in the crash. Emergency medical services personnel transported Ekinci to Atlantic General Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack responded about 6 a.m. Monday to Route 50 West in the area of Route 589 for a report of a crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2011 Ford Fusion struck the electric scooter.

The driver of the sedan, Katie Tucker, 45, of Berlin, Maryland refused medical treatment at the scene. Roads were closed for about three hours. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Berlin Barrack at 410-641-3101.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Electric Scooter Crash In Worcester County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more