Goodguys Rod and Custom announces their first Texas Hot Rod Week!

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, September 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready to hit the Texas roadways with Goodguys Rod and Custom on their inaugural Texas Hot Rod Week, Sept. 26 - 28! Each day will send a procession of vintage cars and trucks cruising through around the greater DFW region to explore hot rod shops and collections, museums, pop-culture collections and automobilia.Headquartered at the Texas Motor Speedway, Goodguys Rod and Custom is celebrating their 40th season of producing the biggest and best hot rod events across the country. Texas Hot Rod Week is just the start of the activities leading up to their huge 30th Summit Racing Nationals taking place Sept. 29 – Oct. 1 on the infield of the Speedway.The tours are free for Goodguys members and registered show participants, simply cruise your hot rod to the DFW Marriot each morning and be ready to have fun! The tours are laid back affairs and a great way to meet fellow rodders in the area. Plus, you get to see some really cool stuff that may not be open to the public! The three days of tours consist of:• Tuesday, September 26 – Dallas Day• Wednesday, Sept. 27 – the Waco Loop• Thursday, Sept. 28 – Fort Worth Poker RunEach tour departs from the DFW Marriot Hotel and Golf Club, 3300 Championship Parkway, Fort Worth, TX 76177. The Tuesday Tour departs at 9:00AM while Wednesday and Thursday roll out at 8:00AM. Since these tours go to private collections and small venues, the stops cannot be promoted, however daily maps will be handed out each morning.

Get registered for the Goodguys Summit Racing Nationals!