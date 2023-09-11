Laredo Port of Entry Holds 22nd Anniversary 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations (OFO) Laredo Port of Entry held their annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony to pay tribute to the victims and survivors of the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001.

The ceremony took place at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in the early hours of Sept. 11, where federal, state, county, and city law enforcement partners and first responders gathered to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the fateful events.

CBP Laredo Port of Entry Port Director Albert Flores, together with federal, state and local law enforcement partners participated in a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.

“September 11th will always be a day to remember the victims who tragically lost their lives on that somber day,” said Acting Port Director Javier Vasquez, Laredo Port of Entry.” We unite yearly to not only remember but educate our future generations what our nation proudly represents with honor.”

Various law enforcement agencies alongside their units stood proudly in formation on the bridge span as the ceremony commenced. A combined Law Enforcement Honor Guard presented the colors and raised the American flag that was subsequently flown at half-staff in honor of the victims who made the ultimate sacrifice. The event also included a rifle team rendering a three-volley salute, the playing of taps and the singing of Amazing Grace. A moment of radio silence was observed at 7:46 a.m., the exact moment Flight 11 crashed into the north face of the World Trade Center North Tower.

In attendance were representatives from Office of Field Operations, U.S. Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, Transportation Security Administration, Texas Department of Public Safety, Webb County Sheriff’s Office, Laredo Police Department, Laredo Fire Department and U.S. Consul General.

The Laredo Port of Entry would like to express its gratitude to all the men and women of law enforcement and first responders who made today’s service possible. We commend them for their continued bravery, strength, and determination to face the unknown as they protect our community.