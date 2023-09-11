Remembering September 11, 2001

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector pays tribute to the thousands of innocent lives lost on this 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack.

On September 11, 2001, the world witnessed unimaginable acts of terror that changed the history of our nation after 2,977 people were killed and thousands were injured at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and in Somerset County, Pennsylvania. That day, a massive rescue and recovery effort began mobilizing thousands of first responders from across the country and lasted for nine months at Ground Zero, ending on May 30, 2002.

As a result of these horrific events, 22 different federal departments and agencies unified, as a more effective and integrated department, creating a strengthened homeland security enterprise and a more secure America that is better prepared to confront the range of threats we face.

With the passage of the Homeland Security Act, the Department of Homeland Security formally came into being on March 1, 2003, as a stand-alone, Cabinet-level department to further coordinate and unify national homeland security efforts. After the establishment of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the U.S. Border Patrol became part of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, as a component of DHS.

“We pay tribute to the lives lost and reaffirm our commitment to safeguarding our borders, committed to preventing such a tragedy from ever happening again,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Scott Good. “El Paso Sector remains steadfast in our commitment to protecting our nation’s borders and ensuring the safety and security of our nation.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635-2509.