Foldscope Instruments, Inc. Celebrates the Launch of Foldscope 2.0 at Stanford University Exclusive Event
Manu Prakash, Co-founder of Foldscope and Associate Professor at Stanford, shows how to couple your phone to a Foldscope. Photo credit: Stanford Bioengineering Department
The Foldscope 2.0 Explorer Kit is a game-changer for scientific exploration. We believe that learning should be hands-on, engaging, and accessible to all. It's like having a personal lab in a box.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 23rd 2023, Foldscope Instruments, Inc. hosted their launch party at Stanford University, unveiling the eagerly anticipated Foldscope 2.0. This event was co-organized with the Stanford Bioengineering Department and brought together leaders in the scientific community, including Markus Covert, Chair of the Stanford Bioengineering department; Manu Prakash, co-founder of Foldscope Instruments, Inc. and Faculty at Stanford University; James Cybulski, co-founder and CEO of Foldscope Instruments, Inc; and Janet Coffey, Program Director at the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation.
As the new academic year approaches, Foldscope Instruments, Inc., a pioneer in portable and affordable microscopy, proudly introduces two new products: the Foldscope Mini and the Foldscope 2.0. These innovative paper microscopes offer unparalleled convenience, maximum functionality, and the power to ignite scientific curiosity in learners of all ages. With the Foldscope Mini and Foldscope 2.0, students and educators can dive into the microscopic world with ease and enthusiasm.
The Foldscope 2.0 Explorer Kit offers an all-in-one solution for scientific discovery. Boasting maximum functionality, this kit equips users with the tools needed to embark on a journey of exploration. The assembled Foldscope 2.0 microscope comes with three high-quality lenses (50X, 140X, 340X) designed for optimal precision in scientific observations, and an LED light module that unveils hidden details that may have otherwise gone unnoticed.
"The Explorer Kit is a game-changer for scientific exploration," said James Cybulski, Co-inventor, Co-Founder and CEO of Foldscope Instruments Inc. "We believe that learning should be hands-on, engaging, and accessible to all. With the Foldscope 2.0 Explorer Kit, students can now unleash their curiosity and immerse themselves in the fascinating world of microscopy. It's like having a personal laboratory in a box."
In addition to the Foldscope 2.0, Foldscope Instruments, Inc. has launched an impressive lineup of products, including the Foldscope Mini Explorer Kit, the Foldscope Mini Classroom Kit, and the Basic Classroom Kit 2.0.
Foldscope Mini, a Portable Microscopic Lab: The Foldscope Mini Explorer Kit (MEK) is designed for on-the-go exploration and provides users with effortless access into the world of microscopy. Compact and convenient, the Foldscope Mini fits in the palm of a hand, making it the perfect companion for scientific discoveries anytime, anywhere. With 140X magnification, the Foldscope Mini rivals traditional classroom microscopes while offering maximum portability.
Mini Classroom Kit, Explore Together, Learn Together: For group settings, young explorers, and those seeking value, the Foldscope Mini Classroom Kit (MCK) is our lowest per-microscope cost product. It provides 20 unassembled Foldscope Mini microscopes, enabling each individual to have their own. The Mini Classroom Kit offers the same robust features as the Foldscope Mini, including 140X magnification, waterproof and tear-resistant materials, and pocket-sized portability. The Mini Classroom Kit is an ideal choice for group events, classroom settings, and interactive exploration.
Basic Classroom Kit 2.0, Unlock Exploration for Groups: The Basic Classroom Kit 2.0 (BCK2.0) equips groups of 20 explorers with their own Foldscope 2.0 microscope and essential accessories. Each unassembled Foldscope 2.0 arrives with an Assembly Booklet, ensuring a quick and easy setup process. The kit includes blank trading cards, clear stickers, ring stickers, a 140X lens, a phone coupler, a fun sticker, a cotton swab, an ID sticker, and a welcome letter for each participant.
