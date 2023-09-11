I-90 Westbound Entrance Ramp Closure Planned at Humboldt (Exit 379)

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023

Contact: Greg Aalberg, Engineering Supervisor, 605-367-5680

HUMBOLDT, S.D. – Beginning at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, work is scheduled on Interstate 90 at the Humboldt interchange (exit 379). The contractor will be removing a portion of existing I-90 surfacing using the westbound entrance ramp area at S.D. Highway 19 (exit 379). The westbound entrance ramp to I-90 will be closed while the work is being completed. This one-day entrance ramp closure will be in place through approximately 8 p.m. Motorists should be aware that the entrance ramp will be reopened with a temporary gravel surface.

Motorists in the Humboldt area planning to travel westbound on I-90 should use S.D. Highway 38 and follow the detour signs. Motorists should also be aware that Highway 19 underneath I-90 will also be closing at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, to allow the contractor to dismantle and load a crane to remove it from the project. The contractor anticipates reopening Highway 19 that same day.

This work is part of the larger construction project to replace the westbound lanes of I-90 from mile marker 377 to mile marker 390. The prime contractor on this $35.7 million project is Reede Construction out of Aberdeen, SD. The overall completion date is Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. Find additional information about this project at https://dot.sd.gov/interstate90-pcn-05t3.

