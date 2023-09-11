Apply now for youth wingshooting clinics, pheasant hunts at three state parks

SPRINGFIELD - Young hunters between 10 and 17 can apply now for youth wingshooting clinics and pheasant hunts in October at three state parks. The upcoming youth opportunities include:

Saturday, Oct. 21 at Edward R. Madigan State Fish and Wildlife Area in Lincoln

Saturday, Oct. 28 at Clinton Lake State Recreation Area in DeWitt

Saturday, Oct. 28 at Eldon Hazlet State Recreation Area in Carlyle

Youth will participate in a wingshooting clinic during the morning. Wingshooting instructors certified by the National Sporting Clays Association and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources will lead the clinic. Participants will practice safe shotgun handling and operation while advancing their wingshooting skills.





A pheasant hunt will take place during the afternoon. Participants must have successfully completed an approved hunter safety course and have a valid hunting license.









Co-sponsors assist the Illinois Department of Natural Resources staff with the wingshooting clinics and pheasant hunts. They provide funding for clay targets, target and field shot shells, and lunch for participants. Through the assistance of some of their members, co-sponsors also provide bird dogs, bird dog handlers, and hunting guides.





For the Madigan clinic and hunt, co-sponsors are the Logan County chapter of Pheasants Forever and the Logan County chapter of the Quail and Upland Game Alliance. At Clinton Lake, the co-sponsor is the DeWitt County chapter of Pheasants Forever. Co-sponsors of the Eldon Hazlet event are the Little Bluestem and Silver Creek chapters of Quail Forever.



