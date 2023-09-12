Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) Accreditation Announcement
Achieving Abilities, LLC and Progressive ABA Therapy Group join the growing list of providers seeking accreditation from the Autism Commission on Quality
ACQ accredited organizations are leaders in the industry. Their pursuit of accreditation demonstrates their openness to feedback and commitment to ensuring their patients receive quality services.”LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) is pleased to announce full accreditation for two new applied behavior analysis (ABA) organizations serving individuals and families affected by autism. Achieving Abilities, LLC and Progressive ABA Therapy Group are now fully accredited pursuant to ACQ’s Applied Behavior Analysis Accreditation Program Standards and Guide, version 1.0. These organizations join the first wave of providers that understand the value and necessity of third-party feedback and recognition from a nonprofit accreditation body like ACQ.
“ACQ accredited organizations are leaders in the industry,” notes Erick Dubuque, ACQ Director. “Their pursuit of accreditation demonstrates their openness to feedback and commitment to ensuring their patients receive quality services.”
The Utah-based Achieving Abilities, LLC provides comprehensive ABA and focused ABA services from infancy to adolesence in home, school, and community settings with telehealth services available upon request. Whereas, the Ohio-based Progressive ABA Therapy Group provides comprehensive and focused ABA services to clients from 2 to 21 years of age in home, clinic, school, and community-based settings.
“ABA Providers who receive ACQ’s accreditation seal have demonstrated a commitment to high quality care for the treatment of individuals with autism,” adds Garry Carneal, JD, MA, ACQ’s Accreditation Advisor. “Having been in the accreditation field for over 25 years, I can attest that ACQ’s accreditation review process is rigorous and promotes evidence-based interventions.”
ACQ continues to accept new applications for its 2-year accreditation from organizations offering applied behavior analysis (ABA) as a healthcare service to individuals with autism. To learn more about the Autism Commission on Quality, visit https://autismcommission.org.
About Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) (https://autismcommission.org)
The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) is a nonprofit accreditation agency that recognizes applied behavior analysis organizations serving individuals and families impacted by autism. ACQ’s mission is to continuously improve the impact of applied behavior analysis services for the autism community through education and accreditation of provider organizations. ACQ is a single-member LLC of the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP), a known and trusted nonprofit trade association for organizations serving individuals with autism. ACQ receives financial and in-kind support from CASP but maintains firewalls that protect the integrity of its essential accreditation activities. Our vision is for all recipients of applied behavior analysis services to reach their full potential through access to organizations offering the highest level of care.
